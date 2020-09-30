Daily Catch-up: September 30, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 10-24
- YAMBA: 13-23
- MACLEAN: 11-23
- COPMANHURST: 8-24
- WOOLI: 10-23
- BARYULGIL: 9-24
FUNERAL NOTICES
Thomas Henry Purnell
Formerly of Southgate, late of South Grafton, passed away with Norma by his side on September 22, 2020, aged 81 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Tom's funeral service to be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Bent Street, South Grafton, Thursday October 1, commencing at 10.30am. A private burial will follow.
Paul William Walsh
Late of Whiddon Group, Grafton. Passed away September 20, 2020 aged 83 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Requiem Mass for the repose of his soul, to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St, Grafton, on Wednesday, September 30, commencing at 10.30am.
Warren Noel Smith
Late of Grafton, passed away peacefully on Saturday September 26, aged 81 years. A private family service for Warren will be held.
ON THIS DAY
1868 The first volume of Louisa May Alcott's beloved children's book Little Women is published
1927 Babe Ruth hits his 60th home run of the 1927 season and with it sets a record that would stand for 34 years.
1955 24-year-old actor James Dean is killed in Cholame, California, when the Porsche he is driving hits a Ford Tudor sedan at an intersection.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
OZ LOTTO
Oz Lotto draw: 1389
Winning numbers: 41, 2, 21, 25, 7, 22, 12
Supps: 1, 4
Division 1: Jackpotted
Division 2: $38,347.90
Division 3: $4,784.95
Division 4: $333.50
Division 5: $44.60
Division 6: $22.70
Division 7: $14.05
TODAY'S PETROL PRICES
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 114.7
Diesel: 118.7
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.5
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 117.5
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 125.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 118.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 121.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 119.7
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 127.9
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9