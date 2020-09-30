Daily Catch-up: September 30, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 10-24

YAMBA: 13-23

MACLEAN: 11-23

COPMANHURST: 8-24

WOOLI: 10-23

BARYULGIL: 9-24

FUNERAL NOTICES

Thomas Henry Purnell

Formerly of Southgate, late of South Grafton, passed away with Norma by his side on September 22, 2020, aged 81 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Tom's funeral service to be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Bent Street, South Grafton, Thursday October 1, commencing at 10.30am. A private burial will follow.

Paul William Walsh

Late of Whiddon Group, Grafton. Passed away September 20, 2020 aged 83 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Requiem Mass for the repose of his soul, to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St, Grafton, on Wednesday, September 30, commencing at 10.30am.

Warren Noel Smith

Late of Grafton, passed away peacefully on Saturday September 26, aged 81 years. A private family service for Warren will be held.

ON THIS DAY

1868 The first volume of Louisa May Alcott's beloved children's book Little Women is published

1927 Babe Ruth hits his 60th home run of the 1927 season and with it sets a record that would stand for 34 years.

1955 24-year-old actor James Dean is killed in Cholame, California, when the Porsche he is driving hits a Ford Tudor sedan at an intersection.

OZ LOTTO

Oz Lotto draw: 1389

Winning numbers: 41, 2, 21, 25, 7, 22, 12

Supps: 1, 4

Division 1: Jackpotted

Division 2: $38,347.90

Division 3: $4,784.95

Division 4: $333.50

Division 5: $44.60

Division 6: $22.70

Division 7: $14.05

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

The Queensland government remains tight-lipped on its actual method of choosing border zones as the Clarence is excluded from the opening on Thursday. Read more here

Emergency services campaigner Bryan Robins gave minister David Elliott an envelope he hopes will help bring closure to volunteers of one of our worst tragedies. Read more here

It's your last chance to walk on one of our area's most historic bridges before it is pulled down. Read more here

A bunch of feral fowls are hindering efforts to help maintain a piece of Maclean's natural landscape. Read more here

TODAY'S PETROL PRICES

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 114.7

Diesel: 118.7

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.5

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 117.5

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 118.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 121.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 119.7

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 127.9

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9



