Daily Catch-up: September 4, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 11-29C

YAMBA: 15-25C

MACLEAN: 14-25C

COPMANHURST: 11-29C

WOOLI: 16-23C

BARYULGIL: 14-26C

FUNERAL NOTICES

Barry James JOHANSEN

Formerly of Glen Innes. Late of Yamba. Passed away peacefully 29 August 2020. AGED 75 years. Relatives and friends of the late Barry Johansen are respectfully invited to attend his graveside funeral service to be held at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetary Townsend Friday September 4 commencing at 11am.

Stuart Lyle McPHEE

Late of Grafton, passed away on August 30, 2020 aged 72 years. Much loved husband of Hon (Marg), adored father of Jodi, Tanea, Leessa, Daryn and their partners Phil Gill and Steve Young.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Stu's funeral service to be held at Strontian Park, Great Marlow Road, Great Marlow on Friday, September 4, commencing 10am. The funeral will then proceed to the Lower Clarence Cemetery, Brooms Head Road, Maclean.

Vic GLOBITS

Of South Grafton, passed away with his loving family by his side on September 1 aged 69 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Vic's funeral service, to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner Street, South Grafton on Saturday, September 5, commencing at 11am. A private cremation will follow.

Septimus (Sep) Walter WEBER

Late of Grafton. Husband of Better (dec'd), and father of Tony and Peter. Grandfather of Michael, Andrew, Scott, Timothy (dec'd) Elisabeth and Rebecca. Great-grandfather to his eight adored great-grandsons. Passed away 22 Aug 2020. Aged 93 years.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Sep's funeral service to be held at Pulled Chapel, 3-7 Prince St Grafton on Monday, September 7 commencing 11am.

Joan BURGESS

Late of Ballina. Passed away at Grafton Base Hospital on August 30 aged 90 years.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joan's funeral service, to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria Street, Grafton on Tuesday, September 8 commencing at 11am. A burial will take place at East Ballina Cemetery on Wednesday September 9 commencing at 12pm.

ON THIS DAY

1774 - New Caledonia is first sighted by Europeans, during the second voyage of Captain James Cook.

1888 - George Eastman registers the trademark Kodak and receives a patent for his camera that uses roll film.

1957 - American Civil Rights Movement: Little Rock Crisis: The governor of Arkansas calls out the National Guard to prevent African American students from enrolling in Central High School.

1998 - Google is founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, two students at Stanford University.

LOTTO

Set For Life, draw: 1855

Winning numbers: 35, 23, 11, 28, 16, 4, 26

Supps: 5, 24

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $5000 a month for a year

Division 3: $1,037.60

Division 4: $103.55

Division 5: $24.80

Division 6: $17.05

Division 7: $9.25

Division 8: $8.10

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 115.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.5

Diesel: 119.0

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 123.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 125.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 121.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General and Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 127.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 124.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9