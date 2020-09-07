Daily Catch-up: September 7, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 10-22
- YAMBA: 13-21
- MACLEAN: 11-22
- COPMANHURST: 9-22
- WOOLI: 12-20
- BARYULGIL: 11-22
FUNERAL NOTICES
Keith Barry Weatherstone
Of Seelands, passed away unexpectedly on August 31, 2020 aged 81 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service for Keith, to be held at St. Matthew's Anglican Church, Tyson St, South Grafton, commencing at 1pm on Monday, September 7.
Septimus Walter Webber
Late of Grafton, passed away August 22, 2020 aged 93 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Sep's funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton, on Monday September 7, commencing at 11am.
ON THIS DAY
1888 Edith Eleanor McLean is 1st baby to be placed in an incubator at State Emigrant Hospital on Ward's Island, New York.
1936 The last known Thylacine, or Tasmanian Tiger, dies.
1986 The last section of the sealed National Highway around Australia is completed, between Fitzroy Crossing and Halls Creek.
1996 Rap artist Tupac Shakur shot multiple times in a drive by shooting in Las Vegas, dies 6 days later.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
Click here to play today's puzzles
Click here to read your horoscope
LOTTO
Saturday Lotto Draw: 4083
Winning numbers: 38, 13, 2, 32, 3, 37
Supps: 36, 29
Division 1: $4,000,000.00
Division 2: $11,017.40
Division 3: $1,229.10
Division 4: $35.70
Division 5: $23.75
Division 6: $13.20
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Search continues near Grafton for missing Lismore man Emergency services are continuing to search an area northwest of Grafton in relation to a man who has not been seen since last month. Read more
Yamba's waterfront icon goes under the hammer The site of the former Big Oyster restaurant has been sold at auction with some fast and furious bidding on the property. Read more
Shelton's saucy start to new racing season You may have heard someone ask you to 'pass the sauce' recently, but no one is getting past John Shelton's six-year-old gelding Tobasco this season. Read more
Maclean rodeo, markets the latest victims of COVID Two of Maclean's biggest annual events have been added to the growing scrapheap of cancellations due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. Read more
FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.9
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 115.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.9
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 125.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 121.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 119.0
Diesel: 118.0
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 127.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 124.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9