Daily Catch-up: September 8, 2020

Jenna Thompson
by
8th Sep 2020 7:25 AM
WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 7-23
  • YAMBA: 11-21
  • MACLEAN: 9-22
  • COPMANHURST: 7-22
  • WOOLI: 11-21
  • BARYULGIL: 9-24

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Wijnanda Adriana Diepenhorst
Formerly of Brisbane, late of Whiddon Group Grafton. Passed away on September 3, 2020 aged 91 years. A private service will be held. 

 

ON THIS DAY

1925 Peter Sellers, British comedian and actor, is born.

1792 The first convict is believed to have been buried in the Old Sydney Burial Ground.

1986 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' is first broadcast nationally.

2016 Giraffe DNA study published in "Current Biology" reveals there are 4 species not just 1, as previously assumed.

 

LOTTO

Monday Lotto Draw: 4006

Winning numbers: 9, 16, 23, 44, 36, 1

Supps: 39, 25

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $9,492.70

Division 3: $1,037.00

Division 4: $52.60

Division 5: $30.70

Division 6: $26.50

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Jacob's advice for new Army recruits No matter how many movies you watch or articles you read, nothing can quite prepare you for the reality of Army bootcamp, according to the former Maclean High student. Read more

Highway work to close two highway on ramps Asphalting work will close two interchanges for night's during the next week as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade. Get the details here

Debutants shine as Bobcats finals hopes fade Despite the loss, coach Dennis Mavridis said there was a silver lining to come from the clash which held the club in good stead for the future. Read more

Buddy's Clarence spirit makes him nation's hardest working dog It was neck and neck in the race to crown Australia's hardest working farm dog, but in the end a bit of Clarence spirit shone through. Read his story

 

 

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0

United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.9

United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9

Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

BP Maclean
Unleaded: 115.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9

BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.9

United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 125.9

Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 121.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 119.0
Diesel: 118.0

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9

Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9

Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 127.9

BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 124.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9

Grafton Daily Examiner

