Daily Catch-up: September 8, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 7-23

YAMBA: 11-21

MACLEAN: 9-22

COPMANHURST: 7-22

WOOLI: 11-21

BARYULGIL: 9-24

FUNERAL NOTICES

Wijnanda Adriana Diepenhorst

Formerly of Brisbane, late of Whiddon Group Grafton. Passed away on September 3, 2020 aged 91 years. A private service will be held.

ON THIS DAY

1925 Peter Sellers, British comedian and actor, is born.

1792 The first convict is believed to have been buried in the Old Sydney Burial Ground.

1986 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' is first broadcast nationally.

2016 Giraffe DNA study published in "Current Biology" reveals there are 4 species not just 1, as previously assumed.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

LOTTO

Monday Lotto Draw: 4006

Winning numbers: 9, 16, 23, 44, 36, 1

Supps: 39, 25

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $9,492.70

Division 3: $1,037.00

Division 4: $52.60

Division 5: $30.70

Division 6: $26.50

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Jacob's advice for new Army recruits No matter how many movies you watch or articles you read, nothing can quite prepare you for the reality of Army bootcamp, according to the former Maclean High student. Read more

Highway work to close two highway on ramps Asphalting work will close two interchanges for night's during the next week as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade. Get the details here

Debutants shine as Bobcats finals hopes fade Despite the loss, coach Dennis Mavridis said there was a silver lining to come from the clash which held the club in good stead for the future. Read more

Buddy's Clarence spirit makes him nation's hardest working dog It was neck and neck in the race to crown Australia's hardest working farm dog, but in the end a bit of Clarence spirit shone through. Read his story

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 115.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 123.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 125.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 121.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 119.0

Diesel: 118.0

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 127.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 124.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9