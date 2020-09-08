Daily Catch-up: September 8, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 7-23
- YAMBA: 11-21
- MACLEAN: 9-22
- COPMANHURST: 7-22
- WOOLI: 11-21
- BARYULGIL: 9-24
FUNERAL NOTICES
Wijnanda Adriana Diepenhorst
Formerly of Brisbane, late of Whiddon Group Grafton. Passed away on September 3, 2020 aged 91 years. A private service will be held.
ON THIS DAY
1925 Peter Sellers, British comedian and actor, is born.
1792 The first convict is believed to have been buried in the Old Sydney Burial Ground.
1986 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' is first broadcast nationally.
2016 Giraffe DNA study published in "Current Biology" reveals there are 4 species not just 1, as previously assumed.
LOTTO
Monday Lotto Draw: 4006
Winning numbers: 9, 16, 23, 44, 36, 1
Supps: 39, 25
Division 1: Not won
Division 2: $9,492.70
Division 3: $1,037.00
Division 4: $52.60
Division 5: $30.70
Division 6: $26.50
FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.9
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 115.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.9
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 125.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 121.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 119.0
Diesel: 118.0
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 127.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 124.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9