Daily Catch-up: September 9, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 9-26
- YAMBA: 13-21
- MACLEAN: 11-23
- COPMANHURST: 9-25
- WOOLI: 13-22
- BARYULGIL: 11-26
FUNERAL NOTICES
Wijnanda Adriana Diepenhorst
Formerly of Brisbane, late of Whiddon Group Grafton. Passed away on September 3, 2020 aged 91 years. A private service will be held.
ON THIS DAY
1803 The "Lady Nelson" arrives in Van Diemen's Land, now Tasmania, in preparation for the first British settlement.
1839 Darwin Harbour, where the city of Darwin now stands, is discovered and named.
2000 For the first time in history, the hole in the ozone layer over Antarctica extends over a populated city.
2015 Queen Elizabeth II becomes Great Britain's longest-reigning monarch at 63 years and seven months, beating the previous record set by her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
Click here to play today's puzzles
Click here to read your horoscope
LOTTO
Tuesday Lotto Draw: 1386
Winning numbers: 2, 15, 13, 10, 21, 24, 34
Supps: 22, 42
Division 1: Jackpotted to draw 1387
Division 2: $40,371.10
Division 3: $4,776.85
Division 4: $374.30
Division 5: $48.40
Division 6: $24.80
Division 7: $16.15
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Council investigating for 'possible legal action' Late last month, residents received a letter from Clarence Valley Council alerting them to alleged illegal activity affecting the reserve. Read more
Police resume search for missing woman near Brooms Head Police have returned to search an area north of Brooms Head for missing Coffs Harbour woman Anne-Marie Jeffery two weeks after her disappearance from a Lake Arragan campsite. Read more
P-plater busted allegedly speeding 50km/h over limit "You may have driven these roads for years, but that is no excuse - drivers forget that they are in control of a high-powered machine which can be deadly." Read more
Anthony Albanese to visit North Coast It is understood he will be making one of his 'headland speeches' regarding the future of regional Australia. Read more
FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.9
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 115.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.9
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 125.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 121.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 119.0
Diesel: 118.0
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 127.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 124.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9