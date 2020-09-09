Daily Catch-up: September 9, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 9-26

YAMBA: 13-21

MACLEAN: 11-23

COPMANHURST: 9-25

WOOLI: 13-22

BARYULGIL: 11-26

FUNERAL NOTICES

Wijnanda Adriana Diepenhorst

Formerly of Brisbane, late of Whiddon Group Grafton. Passed away on September 3, 2020 aged 91 years. A private service will be held.

ON THIS DAY

1803 The "Lady Nelson" arrives in Van Diemen's Land, now Tasmania, in preparation for the first British settlement.

1839 Darwin Harbour, where the city of Darwin now stands, is discovered and named.

2000 For the first time in history, the hole in the ozone layer over Antarctica extends over a populated city.

2015 Queen Elizabeth II becomes Great Britain's longest-reigning monarch at 63 years and seven months, beating the previous record set by her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.

LOTTO

Tuesday Lotto Draw: 1386

Winning numbers: 2, 15, 13, 10, 21, 24, 34

Supps: 22, 42

Division 1: Jackpotted to draw 1387

Division 2: $40,371.10

Division 3: $4,776.85

Division 4: $374.30

Division 5: $48.40

Division 6: $24.80

Division 7: $16.15

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 115.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 123.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 125.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 121.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 119.0

Diesel: 118.0

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 127.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 124.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9