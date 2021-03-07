Daily Catch-Up: March 19, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. Very high chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and early evening. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

GRAFTON: 19-27

YAMBA: 21-26

MACLEAN: 20-24

WOOLI: 21-23

COPMANHURST: 19-27

BARYULGIL: 19-24

NYMBOIDA: 18-22

MY FIRST YEAR!!

FUNERAL NOTICES

Brad Antony Masters

Passed away March 14 aged 49 years. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Brad's funeral service to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Grafton on Friday March 19 commencing at 10am.

Robert Alan Battin

Late of Gulmarrad passed away March 13. A service to farewell Bob will be held at the Harwood Hall, Friday March 19 at 2pm.

Arnold Joseph Morrissey

Passed away March 17, 2021, aged 76 years. A private family service will take place at Arnold's request.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A Baryulgil woman punched, kicked and threw dirt in the face of a complete stranger during a violent assault last year, a court has been told. Read more here.

A proposed four-lot subdivision of a prawn farm on Micalo Island has passed through Clarence Valley Council's Environment, Planning & Community Committee despite a plea from a councillor that migratory birds were not considered in a "flawed" ecological assessment of the site. Read more here.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned to expect more rain across the north coast of NSW in the coming days as a coastal trough is expected to deepen near the coast this morning before extending south by Friday. Read more here.

SPORT

The chance to be a pair of NSW titleholders will have to wait after boxing brothers Zac and Ryan Cotten came up short in their title fights over the weekend. Read more here.

ON THIS DAY

1861 The First Taranaki War ends in New Zealand.

1932 The Sydney Harbour Bridge is opened.

1982 Falklands War: Argentinian forces land on South Georgia Island, precipitating war with the United Kingdom.

2002 Zimbabwe is suspended from the Commonwealth on charges of human rights abuses and of electoral fraud, following a turbulent presidential election.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Powerball

Draw No: 2021

Winning numbers: 18, 30, 16, 29, 6, 33, 35

P'ball: 4

Division 1: $50,000,000

Division 2: $30,636.75

Division 3: $5,531.65

Division 4: $531.25

Division 5: $173.45

Division 6: $76.35

Division 7: $44.55

Division 8: $18.80

Division 9: $11.20

