Daily Catch-Up: March 21, 2021
WEATHER
Cloudy with a max of 23. Very high (95%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Possible heavy falls. Winds easterly 20 to 30 km/h. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s.
MY FIRST YEAR
Stay tuned to The Daily Examiner for our My First Year feature on Monday, March 29, when we publish the bright smiles of every kindergarten class in the Clarence Valley. Award-winning photographer Adam Hourigan has been visiting each school in the area to show off your school starter. Here's a sneak peek:
FUNERAL NOTICESLyn Havilah
Please join us on the banks of the Red Rock River to celebrate the life of Lyn Havilah [nee Biffin] Saturday 3 April 11am.
RSVP to lynhavilahmemorial@gmail.com or 0400395026
Doris Steilberg
A service to farewell Doris will be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke Street, Grafton on Friday March 26 commencing at 11am.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
A Baryulgil woman punched, kicked and threw dirt in the face of a complete stranger during a violent assault last year, a court has been told. Read more here.
A proposed four-lot subdivision of a prawn farm on Micalo Island has passed through Clarence Valley Council‘s Environment, Planning & Community Committee despite a plea from a councillor that migratory birds were not considered in a “flawed” ecological assessment of the site. Read more here.
The Bureau of Meteorology has warned to expect more rain across the north coast of NSW in the coming days as a coastal trough is expected to deepen near the coast this morning before extending south by Friday. Read more here.
SPORT
The chance to be a pair of NSW titleholders will have to wait after boxing brothers Zac and Ryan Cotten came up short in their title fights over the weekend. Read more here.
ON THIS DAY
1349: Between 100 and 3,000 Jews are killed in Black Death riots in Erfurt, Germany
1804: Napoleonic Code adopted in France, stresses clearly written and accessible law
1871: Journalist Henry Morton Stanley begins his famous expedition to Africa
1975: Ethiopia abolishes its monarchy after 3,000 years
2014: Russia formally annexes Crimea amid international condemnation
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
This week’s cover image winner
