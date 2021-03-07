Daily Catch-Up: March 21, 2021

WEATHER

Cloudy with a max of 23. Very high (95%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Possible heavy falls. Winds easterly 20 to 30 km/h. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

MY FIRST YEAR

Stay tuned to The Daily Examiner for our My First Year feature on Monday, March 29, when we publish the bright smiles of every kindergarten class in the Clarence Valley. Award-winning photographer Adam Hourigan has been visiting each school in the area to show off your school starter. Here's a sneak peek:

FUNERAL NOTICES

Please join us on the banks of the Red Rock River to celebrate the life of Lyn Havilah [nee Biffin] Saturday 3 April 11am.

RSVP to lynhavilahmemorial@gmail.com or 0400395026

Doris Steilberg

A service to farewell Doris will be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke Street, Grafton on Friday March 26 commencing at 11am.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A Baryulgil woman punched, kicked and threw dirt in the face of a complete stranger during a violent assault last year, a court has been told. Read more here.

A proposed four-lot subdivision of a prawn farm on Micalo Island has passed through Clarence Valley Council‘s Environment, Planning & Community Committee despite a plea from a councillor that migratory birds were not considered in a “flawed” ecological assessment of the site. Read more here.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned to expect more rain across the north coast of NSW in the coming days as a coastal trough is expected to deepen near the coast this morning before extending south by Friday. Read more here.

SPORT

The chance to be a pair of NSW titleholders will have to wait after boxing brothers Zac and Ryan Cotten came up short in their title fights over the weekend. Read more here.

ON THIS DAY

1349: Between 100 and 3,000 Jews are killed in Black Death riots in Erfurt, Germany

1804: Napoleonic Code adopted in France, stresses clearly written and accessible law

1871: Journalist Henry Morton Stanley begins his famous expedition to Africa

1975: Ethiopia abolishes its monarchy after 3,000 years

2014: Russia formally annexes Crimea amid international condemnation

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

This week’s cover image winner

This stunning view of the Clarence River from the Ulmarra Hotel from Toneille Burley was voted this week's winner in The Daily Examiner's Cover Image competition. Post your favourite photos depicting life in the Clarence Valley on our Facebook page every Monday from 5pm. The photo with the most likes will become our Cover Image and Daily Catch-Up image for the next week

Originally published as Daily Catch-Up: March 21, 2021