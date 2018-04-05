Daily Examiner nominates Red Cross Blood Service as charity

AFTER winning last years Editor's Challenge, The Daily Examiner has now nominated the Red Cross Blood Service as their charity of choice that could win $5000.

This means that if the horse Snitz, a favourite, or Ferniehirst wins the country championship, $5000 in it's entirety will be donated to the Red Cross Blood Service.

Editor Bill North from The Daily Examiner said the Editors' Challenge is a fantastic concept from Racing NSW.

"To not only use the Country Championships as a platform to increase the exposure of Country Racing, but also the important charities that are vital for so many people in rural communities,” Mr North said.

Last year the Daily Examiner's horse Free Standing won, with our chosen charity the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service receiving a $5000 donation. With donations to the service helped keep the Rescue Helicopter flying as a free service 24/7 to those in need.

Mr North said he nominated the Red Cross Blood Service to shine a spotlight on the various community groups pushing for greater access to blood donation services in our area.

"This movement was inspired by the parting advice of Holly Butcher, a young Grafton woman who wrote a heartfelt letter which went global after her family posted it to her Facebook page in the hours after she lost her battle to Ewing's sarcoma in January.

"Despite her pleas for people to donate blood and how it helped keep her alive an extra year, at present people in her hometown of Grafton must travel an hour or more to donate blood.

"While we understand there are logistical reasons Grafton no longer has a collection centre, we hope this money can be used by the Red Cross Blood Service to further tap into and access the giving spirit of our local community,” Mr North said.

A Red Cross Blood Service spokesperson said when people to donate to the Blood Service specifically research is often a key area where the money goes.

They have projects with Westmead funded by donations, and also do a frozen blood project to help regional and remote patients.

"Our equipment and infrastructure is usually funded by the Federal Government.”