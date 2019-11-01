Daily Examiner’s most read stories in 2019

NEWSFLASH: tragedy sells. We perpetually hear people complain that the media focuses on negative stories.

Our regular readers will appreciate that as a community newspaper we do go to great lengths to ensure there is a consistent mix of light and shade within these pages.

But the fact is death, crime, disaster and controversy engages a greater number of readers. This is particularly the case online, where the reader must first be sufficiently compelled to click the thumbnail (headline + image) to read on. Therefore, the stories which evoke the greatest emotive response are by design the most read.

Data analytics give journalists real time feedback on digital engagement.

While it remains difficult to gauge which stories captivated you to the very end as you sipped on a cuppa with the print edition in hand, we do have statistics readily available which allow us more than ever to analyse what people are reading online, when and for how long. In short, we can get real time feedback on whether or not writing a particular story was in fact worthwhile.

We can also exclusively see which of our stories were most read by our subscribers. For me this is the most important tool, because my number one priority is to tailor our coverage towards what you - our paying customer - expects to see in your local paper.

Data analytics allow editors to gauge which stories resonate most with their publication's digital subscribers.

Local content written by local journalists consistently ranks among the stories at the top. And it's not all doom and gloom - the most read article by our subscribers in 2019 was READY TO GO: Grafton Bridge to open to traffic which includes some stats, diagrams and instructions on how to use the new piece of infrastructure.

Much to the ire of some, in July we introduced daily lists of names to appear in local court, which is publicly available information. Our readers have clamoured to find out if there are names they recognise on the list, so based on that feedback it's not about to be dropped any time soon.

In fact, the court lists themselves have driven subscriptions. However, the story which lured the single most new subscriptions this year was VIDEO: Teen hospitalised following vicious assault.

Alleged assault on teenager : A teenager has been left with a minor brain injury following an alleged assault on Jacaranda Thursday.

It was one of several strong news items which saw a glut of our most read stories in the period from the end of October through to early December.

Multiple stories from the John Edwards Supreme Court murder trial ranked highly, with Sharon Edwards murder trial jury delivers verdict the highest.

John Wallace Edwards was convicted of the murder of his estranged wife Sharon Edwards.

These were the next highest:

• Shock: Kill for hire claim in Sharon Edwards murder trial

• Murder trial: Bloodstains found in Edwards home

• I found the front door open, what's going on

• Edwards fabricated stories to remove suspicion, court told

• I was hoping Dad would tell us what happened to mum

Meanwhile, this freebie contains links to all The Daily Examiner's articles from the court case:

Bushfire stories, including critical information updates, have kept us busy, but Disaster strikes: Bushfire rips through Nymboida and Photos: First look inside Nymboida fire impact zone were the most read.

Here is a snapshot at some of the other premium content most read by our subscribers in 2019:

Dec 6: Grafton law firm takes on NSW Police in High Court

