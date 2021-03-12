DAINE DOES IT: Laurie gets number one for NRL opener

Daine Laurie has been given the coveted number one jersey to open the NRL season for his new club, Wests Tigers.

Laurie moved from the Penrith Panthers last year, where he played three NRL games from the bench.

This year, he moves to the starting line-up after a strong showing in the pre-season, capped with two tries in 12 minutes in their last trial match.

Laurie will face the club he made his NRL debut against, the Canberra Raiders at home on Sunday alongside four other debutantes for the club, including new captain James Tamou.

He will have to work hard in his spot to keep out incumbent fullback, and last year’s captain Moses Mbye, who will start at five-eighth with regular Adam Doueihi unavailable this week due to suspension.

Laurie played his junior football in the Clarence, playing with the Grafton Ghosts before making the move to Sydney, where he played his football with the Panthers.

He was named as Jersey Flegg player of the year, and played in a grand final with the side.

He originally signed to the West Tigers to a three-year deal from 2022, but the Panthers released him early, allowing Laurie to start afresh in 2021.