Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Wests Tigers Training Session
Wests Tigers Training Session
Rugby League

DAINE DOES IT: Laurie gets number one for NRL opener

Adam Hourigan
12th Mar 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Daine Laurie has been given the coveted number one jersey to open the NRL season for his new club, Wests Tigers.

Laurie moved from the Penrith Panthers last year, where he played three NRL games from the bench.

This year, he moves to the starting line-up after a strong showing in the pre-season, capped with two tries in 12 minutes in their last trial match.

Laurie will face the club he made his NRL debut against, the Canberra Raiders at home on Sunday alongside four other debutantes for the club, including new captain James Tamou.

He will have to work hard in his spot to keep out incumbent fullback, and last year’s captain Moses Mbye, who will start at five-eighth with regular Adam Doueihi unavailable this week due to suspension.

Laurie played his junior football in the Clarence, playing with the Grafton Ghosts before making the move to Sydney, where he played his football with the Panthers.

He was named as Jersey Flegg player of the year, and played in a grand final with the side.

He originally signed to the West Tigers to a three-year deal from 2022, but the Panthers released him early, allowing Laurie to start afresh in 2021.

clarence league daine laurie nrl rugby league wests tigers
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    When you can get your $100

    When you can get your $100
    • 12th Mar 2021 12:28 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MY FIRST YEAR: Our first cute video of our kindy kids

        Premium Content MY FIRST YEAR: Our first cute video of our kindy kids

        My First Year In preparation for the big day, we’re asking our kindy kids what they think of school, and their plans for the future in an ongoing series. Today, we asked Iluka...

        Daily Catch-Up: March 12, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: March 12, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        COVID app glitch affected check-ins

        COVID app glitch affected check-ins

        Health Service NSW experienced outages including COVID-safe check-ins at venues

        IN COURT: 4 people in Maclean court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 4 people in Maclean court today

        Crime Here's a list of 4 people appearing in Maclean court today