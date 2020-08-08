DAINE’S DREAM: Laurie to make NRL debut for Panthers

Daine Laurie will make his NRL debut off the bench against the Canberra Raiders at Panthers Stadium tonight.

ILUKA rugby league product Daine Laurie will make his debut for the Penrith Panthers in an NRL clash against the Canberra Raiders at Panthers Stadium tonight.

The former Lower Clarence Magpies and Grafton Ghosts star was named as Panther number 596, coming in as a late replacement for Malakai Watene-Zelezniak.

Laurie has been a part of the senior squad since mid last season and has been named as a reserve on a number of occasions, but is set to get minutes after being named on the bench.

In a late reshuffle from Panthers coach Ivan Cleary, Tyrone May starts at centre with Brent Naden shifting to the wing and Laurie entering the picture.

The Panthers sit on top of the table and a win against last years grand finalists Canberra would be a huge statement from Penrith.

Daine Laurie during a team photo shoot with the Penrith Panthers ahead of the 2020 NRL season.

Following on from young star Charlie Staines, the 21-year-old from the Clarence Valley will want to make this one count after impressing at the NRL 9s earlier this year.

The match will be aired on Fox Sports and streamed on Kayo Sports from 7.35pm.