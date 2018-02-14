Daisies get back home to start tour

GRAFTON'S favourite Melbourne-based band The Stained Daisies will roll back into town to kick off a new tour with a few musical mates in tow and armed with a new single Dry Heart Breeze.

The band launched their debut single, the aptly titled Get Back Home, last year in Melbourne, their new home and musical base, with encouraging results.

Since moving down south the band has been carving out its place in the very competitive original music scene, impressing locals and the media with their authentic rock and roll sound. Following through with its old-school theme, besides the compulsory digital avenue, The Daisies also released their singles on 7-inch vinyl, a gesture aimed at musical purists and to cater for the growing trend of having a physical record collection back in the lounge room. The boys been working on their craft with a small record label in Melbourne, an artist's collective frontman Dan Tuite calls it, where like- minded bands can hang out and make good music together.

Check out their music on their TripleJ Unearthed Page here

This 'networking' opportunity also results in friendships and touring opportunities which is why The Daisies will be joined by some of their Melbourne band brethren on this road trip.

The monster tour will kick off in their hometown of Grafton on Friday night and take The Stained Daisies along with support acts Tug and Gardens to nearby Bello, and then all over the place: Gold Coast, Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong, Melbourne, Warnabool, Adelaide and Geelong.

They are definitely going places so don't miss the chance to catch them where it all began this weekend.

Catch The Stained Daisies + supports at the Great Northern Hotel South Grafton on Friday night. $10 entry.