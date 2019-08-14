Daisy’s emotional message from home

Daisy reacts to her video message from home on Australian Survivor.

AFTER weeks of isolation on Australian Survivor, a message from home was a welcomed moment of relief for Adavale's Daisy Richardson.

The travel agent and her Champion Tribe mates won a highly coveted reward of video messages from home in a hard-fought challenge against the Contenders in Tuesday night's episode of the reality show.

Following their victory, the castaways learned they had to go to a makeshift open-air cinema - packed with treats including popcorn and choc tops - one by one to view their messages from home.

Overwhelmed by the thought of hearing from her family, Daisy made a major strategical error which saw power player Dave allowed to go into the cinema first to see his message from his daughter.

He managed to find a hidden immunity idol, undoing the work of the tribe the night before to flush out his previous idol.

Safe to say Dave is stoked to have another idol. Channel 10

As the last person to enter the cinema, Daisy was brought to tears by a video message her parents sent from the family cattle station Leopardwood Park.

"All the rain has made it so green," she said.

Daisy watches the message from her parents at Leopardwood Park cattle station. Channel 10

"This is going to sound so silly but the grass hasn't been that green out there for a really long time.

"This has been the best possible reward I could have ever imagined."

The Champions also won the immunity challenge, sending the Contenders to tribal council where Harry played his immunity idol and Casey was eliminated.

Time will tell how much Dave's new immunity idol will impact Daisy and her tribe.

Australian Survivor continues on Sunday at 7.30pm on Ten/WIN.