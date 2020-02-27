Dakoda coasting at WSL Vissla Central Coast Pro

SURFING :Angourie’s Dakoda Walters has continued his hot start to 2020 with a commanding run of performances to go through to round five at the Vissla Central Coast Pro World Surf League Qualifying Series.

The 2019 Australian Junior Qualifying Series and 2020 Carve Pro Champion, Walters came into the WSL QS 3000-rated competition with confidence but 60cm waves at Avoca Beach have made things difficult for the shredder.

HANGTIME: Dakoda Walters in the Vissla Central Coast Pro

One of the most technical surfers on the circuit, Walters used his light frame to advantage in his opening heat, performing an array of powerful carves, snaps and aerials.

The north coast natural-footer finished the heat with a respectable 13.30 two-wave total to move through ahead of Cronulla teen Jay Brown, recent Mothernest Great Lakes Pro champion Kai Warner and Brazilian Ryan Kainalo.

“I found the surf to be a little tricky, but there was the rare gem out there if you could find it,” Walters said after his opening heat.

“I wanted to mix up my surfing as much as I could as I knew that’s what would get scores and thankfully the judges seemed to like it.

“It would be nice to see a bit of an increase in swell over the next few days as we get deeper into the contest.”

Dakoda Walters in the Vissla Central Coast Pro

Walters got that increase with conditions lifting over Wednesday and yesterday, opening the way for some aerial fun.

“It’s awesome to have swell for a contest,” Walters said this afternoon.

“I think everyone in the comp was excited when they turned up this morning and saw waves. I’m crossing my fingers that it hangs around and we see some exciting surfing for the fifth round when all the top-seeds enter the event.”

Surging through his second heat with a 13.30 score, Walters was joined by Jay Brown, who finished with a 12.03.

This morning’s round-three heat had Walters going up against some tough opposition, but he cruised past Japanese hopeful’s Miyu Furukawa and Guy Sato to reach the next stage.

He then achieved his highest combined score in the event to date, a 14.03, in round four to move into this morning’s fifth round.

The six-day event is the last stop on the Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series and will wrap up with the final on ­Sunday.