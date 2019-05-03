Dakoda eyes off World Surf League Junior Qualifying event

MAKING WAVES: Angourie Surfer Dakoda Walters in action during the Hydralyte Sports Surf Series presented by Hyundai at Cronulla.

MAKING WAVES: Angourie Surfer Dakoda Walters in action during the Hydralyte Sports Surf Series presented by Hyundai at Cronulla. Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW

SURFING: After taking out the Hydralyte Sports Surf Series Pro Junior at Cronulla last week, Angourie surfer Dakoda Walters will be looking to back up the performance later this month at the 2019 Hydralyte Sports Shoalhaven Pro Junior.

Some of Australia's best and most promising junior surfers can look forward to calling Culburra Beach home this May for the elite three-day World Surf League Junior Qualifying Series event.

The even will take place from May 24 to 26 and will feature more than 120 competitors as they attempt to gain ranking points and potentially seal themselves a spot in the World Junior Championship.

Walters will have the opportunity to firmly cement his spot in the top five on the 2019 Junior rankings, and said he was excited for the tournament to begin.

"I'm really looking forward to the next few events on the Junior Series, especially heading down to Culburra," Walters said.

"The rankings will be starting to come down to the wire by the time the event gets underway and I hope I can get a bit jump on the ratings and lock in my position for the World Juniors."

Shoalhaven City Council Mayor Amanda Findley said they were proud to be a part of this year's Australasian World Surf League circuit.

"The Shoalhaven coastline has firmly earned its place on the national and international holiday surfing map and we welcome competitors, family, and friends of the competition to the region," she said.

"Sharing our region through events like this, support the growth of this sport and also provide a great boost to visitation during our quieter seasons."

The Hydralyte Sports Shoalhaven Pro Junior will commence on May 24, and entries are currently open through www.worldsurfleague.com.