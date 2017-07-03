Dakoda overcomes injury to dominate Occy's Grom Comp

CUTBACK: Angourie grom Dakoda Walters impressed the judges with his form over the weekend.

THE day before the 2017 Billabong Occy's Grom Comp was due to start on the Gold Coast, Angourie favourite Dakoda Walters wasn't sure he'd be able to surf due to injury.

But it was a different story the next morning.

Walters was on fire on Saturday as he took on the peaky 3ft swell at Duranbah beach in the 16 and Under Boys division, scoring a near-perfect 9.43 out of 10 to claim the highest single wave score of the day.

According to Surfing NSW, he impressed the judges with a combination of flaring off the top turns and strong rail transitions.

Walters continued his strong form yesterday in round two, once again taking out his heat and moving a step closer to the finals.

Today, the Angourie representative is expected to come up against Xavier Huxtable, from Victoria's south coast, and Japanese Riaru Ito in a "super heat”.