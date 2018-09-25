Dally M Ultimate Guide: Experts split on 2018 winner

THE votes are in and it's tight at the top.

News Corp Australia's team of rugby league experts have put in their votes for the NRL's night of nights ahead of the Dally M medal on Tuesday.

With a hot field contesting the top award, six of our 14 writers have Damien Cook taking it home while five have Roger Tuivasa-Sheck taking the award across the Tasman for the first time.

The race for rookie and coach of the year is far more clear cut - Rabbitohs mentor Anthony Seibold attracted 11 votes while Broncos flyer Jamayne Isaako had 12.

In terms of team of the year there was one unanimous selection with Damien Cook collecting all 14 votes.

It promises to be the dawn of a new era, with a host of fresh stars tipped to take home silverware.

Cook was a popular pick to win the award. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts.

DALLY M MEDAL AWARDS

PHIL ROTHFIELD

Dally M Medallist: Damien Cook

Rookie of the year: Jesse Ramien

Coach of the year: Anthony Seibold

Female player of the year: Isabelle Kelly

DAVID RICCIO

Dally M Medallist: Valentine Holmes

Rookie of the year: Jamayne Isaako

Coach of the year: Anthony Seibold

Female player of the year: Ali Brigginshaw

FIONA BOLLEN

Dally M Medallist: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Rookie of the year: Jamayne Isaako

Coach of the year: Anthony Seibold

Female player of the year: Brittany Breayley

PAUL CRAWLEY

Dally M Medallist: Damien Cook

Rookie of the year: Jamayne Isaako

Coach of the year: Anthony Seibold

Female player of the year: Simaima Taufa

RIKKI-LEE ARNOLD

Dally M Medallist: Damien Cook

Rookie of the year: Jamayne Isaako

Coach of the year: Anthony Seibold

Female player of the year: Brittany Breayley

RUSSELL JACKSON

Dally M Medallist: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Rookie of the year: Jessie Ramien

Coach of the year: Trent Robinson

Female player of the year: Ali Brigginshaw

TOM SANGSTER

Dally M Medallist: Damien Cook

Rookie of the year: Jamayne Isaako

Coach of the year: Anthony Seibold

Female player of the year: Simaima Taufa

Isaako is expected to take home rookie of the year. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.

ROBERT CRADDOCK

Dally M Medallist: Kalyn :Ponga

Rookie of the year: Jamayne Isaako.

Coach of the year: Another Seibold.

Female player of the year: Ali Brigginshaw

MICHAEL CARAYANNIS

Dally M Medallist: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Rookie of the year: Jamayne Isaako

Coach of the year: Anthony Seibold

Female player of the year: Simaima Taufa

FATIMA KDOUH

Dally M Medallist: Damien Cook

Rookie of the year: Jamayne Isaako

Coach of the year: Trent Robinson

Female player of the year: Ali Brigginshaw

NICK CAMPTON

Dally M Medallist: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Rookie of the year: Jamayne Isaako

Coach of the year: Anthony Seibold

Female player of the year: Isabelle Kelly

TIM WILLIAMS

Dally M Medallist: Damien Cook

Rookie of the year: Jamayne Isaako

Coach of the year: Anthony Seibold

Female player of the year: Simaima Taufa

NICK WALSHAW

Dally M Medallist: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Rookie of the year: Jamayne Isaako

Coach of the year: Anthony Seibold

Female player of the year: Ali Brigginshaw

TRAVIS MEYN

Dally M Medallist: Cameron Munster

Rookie of the year: Jamayne Isaako

Coach of the year: Craig Bellamy

Female player of the year: Ali Brigginshaw

DALLY M TEAM OF THE YEAR

PHIL ROTHFIELD

Fullback: James Tedesco

Wing: Josh Addo-Carr

Centre: Latrell Mitchell

Five-eighth: Cameron Munster

Halfback: Cooper Cronk

Prop: Andrew Fifita

Hooker: Damien Cook

Second-row: Viliame Kikau

Lock: Sam Burgess

DAVID RICCIO

Fullback: Kalyn Ponga

Wing: Blake Ferguson

Centre: Latrell Mitchell

Five-eighth: Cameron Munster

Halfback: Cooper Cronk

Prop: Andrew Fifita

Hooker: Damien Cook

Second-row: Viliame Kikau

Lock: Sam Burgess

FATIMA KDOUH

Fullback: Kalyn Ponga

Wing: Blake Ferguson

Centre: Latrell Mitchell

Five-eighth: James Maloney

Halfback: Cooper Cronk

Prop: Andrew Fifita

Hooker: Damien Cook

Second-row: Tyson Frizell

Lock: Jake Trbojevic

Could Tuivasa-Sheck become the first Warrior to win the medal. Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images.

FIONA BOLLEN

Fullback: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Wing: David Fusitu'a

Centre: Latrell Mitchell

Five-eighth: Cameron Munster

Halfback: Luke Brooks

Prop: Andrew Fifita

Hooker: Damien Cook

Second-row: Tyson Frizell

Lock: Jason Taumalolo

PAUL CRAWLEY

Fullback: James Tedesco

Wing: Corey Oates

Centre: Latrell Mitchell

Five-eighth: Cameron Munster

Halfback: Cooper Cronk

Prop: Andrew Fifita

Hooker: Damien Cook

Second-row: Tyson Frizell

Lock: Jake Trbojevic

RIKKI-LEE ARNOLD

Fullback: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Wing: Josh Addo-Carr

Centre: Latrell Mitchell

Five-eighth: Cameron Munster

Halfback: Cooper Cronk

Prop: Andrew Fifita

Hooker: Damien Cook

Second-row: Boyd Cordner

Lock: Jason Taumalolo

RUSSELL JACKSON

Fullback: Valentine Holmes

Wing: Josh Addo-Carr

Centre: Latrell Mitchell

Five-eighth: Cameron Munster

Halfback: Cooper Cronk

Prop: Andrew Fifita

Hooker: Damien Cook

Second-row: Tariq Sims

Lock: Jake Trbojevic

Mitchell is expected to win centre of the year. Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images.

TOM SANGSTER

Fullback: Kalyn Ponga

Wing: Blake Ferguson

Centre: Esan Marsters

Five-eighth: James Maloney

Halfback: Cooper Cronk

Prop: Andrew Fifita

Hooker: Damien Cook

Second-row: Tyson Frizell

Lock: Jason Taumalolo

ROBERT CRADDOCK

Fullback: Kalyn Ponga

Wing: Jamayne Isaako

Centre: Latrell Mitchell

Five-eighth: Cam Munster

Halfback: Adam Reynolds

Hooker: Damien Cook

Prop: David Klemmer

Second-row: Tyson Frizell

Lock: Sam Burgess

MICHAEL CARAYANNIS

Fullback: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Wing: Josh Addo-Carr

Centre: Latrell Mitchell

Five-eighth: Cameron Munster

Halfback: Cooper Cronk

Prop: Andrew Fifita

Hooker: Damien Cook

Second-row: Tyson Frizell

Lock: Sam Burgess

NICK CAMPTON

Fullback: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Wing: Blake Ferguson

Centre: Latrell Mitchell

Five-eighth: Cam Munster

Halfback: Cooper Cronk

Prop: David Klemmer

Hooker: Damien Cook

Second-row: Tyson Frizell

Lock: Jason Taumalolo

TIM WILLIAMS

Fullback: Kalyn Ponga

Wing: Blake Ferguson

Centre: Latrell Mitchell

Five-eighth: Cody Walker

Halfback: Cooper Cronk

Prop: David Klemmer

Hooker: Damien Cook

Second-row: Viliame Kikau

Lock: Jason Taumalolo

Frizell has had the best season of his career. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts.

NICK WALSHAW

Fullback: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Wing: David Fusitu'a

Centre: Latrell Mitchell

Five-eighth: James Maloney

Halfback: Luke Brooks

Prop: Andrew Fifita

Hooker: Damien Cook

Second-row: Tyson Frizell

Lock: Jake Trbojevic

TRAVIS MEYN

Fullback: Kalyn Ponga

Wing: David Fusitua

Centre: Latrell Mitchell

Five-eighth: Cameron Munster

Halfback: Cooper Cronk

Prop: Marty Taupau

Hooker: Damien Cook

Second-row: Tyson Frizell

Lock: Sam Burgess

FULL DALLY M TALLY

Dally M player of the year: Damien Cook (6)

Other contenders: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (5), Kalyn Ponga (1), Cameron Munster (1), Valentine Holmes (1).

Dally M coach of the year: Anthony Seibold (11)

Other contenders: Trent Robinson (2), Craig Bellamy (1)

Dally M rookie of the year: Jamayne Isaako (12)

Other contenders: Jesse Ramien (2)

Dally M women's player of the year: Ali Brigginshaw (6)

Other contenders: Simaima Taufa (4), Isabelle Kelly (2), Brittany Breayley (2)

Fullback of the year: Kalyn Ponga (6)

Other contenders: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (5), James Tedesco (1), Billy Slater (1), Valentine Holmes (1)

Winger of the year: Blake Ferguson (5)

Other contenders: Josh Addo-Carr (4), David Fusitu'a (3), Corey Oates (1). Jamayne Isaako (1)

Centre of the year: Latrell Mitchell (13)

Other contenders: Esan Marsters (1)

Five-eighth of the year: Cameron Munster (10)

Other contenders: James Maloney (3), Cody Walker (1)

Halfback of the year: Cooper Cronk (11)

Other contenders: Luke Brooks (2), Adam Reynolds (1)

Prop of the year: Andrew Fifita (10)

Other contenders: David Klemmer (3), Martin Taupau (1)

Hooker of the year: Damien Cook (14)

Other contenders: n/a

Second rower of the year: Tyson Frizell (9)

Other contenders: Viliame Kikau (3), Boyd Cordner (1), Tariq Sims (1)

Lock of the year: Jason Taumalolo (5), Sam Burgess (5)

Other contenders: Jake Trbojevic (4)