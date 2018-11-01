Dalton leads Grafton to historic carnival win

TROPHY TIME: Grafton netballer Heidi Dalton was named player of the tournament during the NSW Koori Netball Championships in Newcastle.

NETBALL: Heidi Dalton has once again put Grafton on the netball map, and in the process brought home a piece of indigenous sport history.

Under the guidance of the sporting all-rounder, Grafton has claimed a record-breaking third-straight Division 1 championship at the annual Koori Netball Carnival.

But not content with that, the Grafton leader went on to be named the Player of the Carnival, beating out several State League players and former NSW Swifts players.

While they fly under the Grafton flag, the team is made up of players from across the North Coast, including several State level court stars.

"When we first set up the team in 2012 there was a good core from the Grafton region,” Dalton said. "Players have dropped off over the years, but we are still proud to represent the town.”

More than 114 teams took to the courts across three senior divisions at Charlestown, but it was Grafton who stood tall following a 20-17 win against Newcastle in the decider.

The Grafton side only dropped one match across the weekend after they struggled to contend with the elements early on Saturday.

"We played about 13 games across the weekend, it was definitely a tough ask,” Dalton said. "We only lost one of those games early on the second day by one goal to the Kempsey girls.

"They have become a bit of a bogey side for us over the last couple of years. A lot of the girls in the sides know each other, so they absolutely stick it to us.

"It had also been raining in the morning which probably didn't help. We have a couple of young centres who really exploit the game with their pace, but they struggled to have an impact in the wet.”

While it was the Grafton side's first loss at the carnival for two years, Dalton said it was one that she welcomed as a captain.

"We still finished on top of the division, and the loss really took the pressure off our shoulders,” she said.

While she was humbled to take out the player of the tournament award, Dalton admitted it was an accolade that could have been bestowed on any of her side.

"The award was a real surprise for me,” she said.

"I wasn't sure how I was going to go in the tournament because I haven't played any representative netball this year but I got better with each game and everyone really put in for the final.”

Grafton was the talk of the town for the weekend, with fans flocking to their games.

"We felt a bit like mini celebrities,” Dalton said.