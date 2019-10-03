Dam on the Clarence not so bad in '69

JUST over 50 years ago a water diversion plan "almost on a par with the great Snowy Mountain hydro-electric scheme" was envisaged for the Clarence.

The 'Scheme To Divert Clarence Waters West', published in Daily Examiner on September 26, 1969 outlined the positive aspects to a $400 million scheme to "divert the surplus waters of the Clarence River into the Darling".

It showed the level of public and institutional support for such schemes was relatively high, with an emphasis on the concept of "surplus water", the idea that water going into the sea is wasted water which could be used elsewhere.

The plan envisaged a "multi-million increase in wool production" along with "vast outback development in decentralisation" which would have attracted thousands of farmers west for an "overall revitalisation of farming and grazing development".

The Barwon-Darling Water Association headed by Country Party member for Gwydir, Ralph Hunt made the case to the Minister for National Development, David Fairbairn.

The group claimed many benefits including a Darling River storage capacity of "four million acre feet"

"The development of the land one mile on either side of the river would mean a potential of 7,680,000 acres for farming and grazing," the article stated.

"Using half an acre foot of water to produce three tons of fodder would mean production of 23,040,000 tons.

"In times of drought, the direct freight saving (at the rate of bringing fodder to the nearest railhead at a cost of $10 a ton) would be $230 million.

"Using one man for every 200 acres, 38,000 additional families would be attracted 'out west'."

It was clear the proponents of the scheme had already suffered at the hands of drought as they noted "direct losses resulting from the 1965-1966 drought totalled more than $271 million".

The next day the Mayor of Grafton, N. G. Weiley, far from criticising the initiative, simply said the needs of the Clarence Valley community should be considered before any plans were undertaken.

"The diversion of the surplus waters of the Clarence River to the west should only be considered after a thorough investigation of the potential for development and the water requirements of our own valley have been ascertained."

On September 29 in The Daily Examiner's editorial read "the diversion of surplus Clarence water over or through the range into the north-west has now moved into the realm of practical politics."

"It is no longer simply another scheme to be talked about by enthusiasts but with little prospect of serious study."

"The concern expressed by the Mayor of Grafton, Ald N. G. Weiley, about local requirements being ascertained first is understandable. But the crux of the whole case for water diversion is that it be surplus water."

While the editor may have got that completely wrong in the long run, it showed there was nowhere near the level of opposition to the plan seen during the 'Not a Drop' campaign run by the paper in 2006.