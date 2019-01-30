WATCH: Mackay and Isaac on flood alert
UPDATE 1PM: MULTIPLE rivers in the Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday regions are now on flood watch.
Minor flood levels are likely in the Isaac River at Yatton during Thursday. Minor flood levels are rising in the Connors River at Pink Lagoon.
The Isaac River at Yatton is currently at 1.69 metres and steady. The river level at Yatton is likely to exceed the minor flood level (7.50 m) during Thursday.
River levels are generally rising upstream from Mirani.
No river level data is available at Mirani but based on upstream data, river levels are expected to be rising.
The Pioneer River at Mirani may exceed the minor flood level (6.00 m) late Wednesday morning.
The Pioneer River at Mackay is currently at 5.20 metres and rising.
River levels are expected to remain below the minor flood level (7.00 m).
Minor flood levels are steady at Mt Danger.
The Don River at Bowen Pump Station fell below the moderate flood level (4.00 m) early Wednesday morning and is currently at 3.50 metres and falling.
The river level is expected to remain above the minor flood level (2.50 m) during Wednesday.
UPDATE 12.30: The Bureau of Meteorology is urging communities in Queensland's north to prepare for further widespread heavy falls and flooding over the coming week as the monsoon trough continues to strengthen.
Acting State Manager for Queensland Dr Richard Wardle said we are already seeing the impact of cumulative heavy falls, with a number of roads impassable and swift-water rescue teams on the ground in preparation for further rain.
"A renewed Flood Watch has been issued for further moderate to major flooding in coastal communities between Daintree and Mackay, and also parts of western Cape York Peninsula and eastern Gulf of Carpentaria catchments," he said.
"Major flood levels are already occurring in the Haughton River and moderate flood levels in the Bohle River with further rainfall forecast for the Townsville region over the coming days.
"While some models indicate a deepening low and possible cyclone development, the main impact reflected consistently across all forecast scenarios is very heavy rainfall-and it is the widespread and cumulative nature of this rainfall which will see rivers and creeks respond rapidly, particularly in catchments which are sodden following several wet weeks," he said.
UPDATE 12pm: The Teemburra Dam is also expected to spill water in the coming days according to Sun Water with the dam above 97% capacity.
Heavy rainfall across the Mackay region has seen a lot of excess water on roads and RACQ are asking people to avoid driving on roads if they can with multiple roads flooded.
The Bruce Highway is reportedly covered in water about 15km south of Proserpine
Teemburra Dam may spill water in the coming days due to forecast rainfall. Monitor local forecasts and river levels at https://t.co/5ouvZ0mcHo Dam level updates https://t.co/fFDAWIjYZK pic.twitter.com/xzzcl2lAMb— SunWater (@SunWaterLimited) January 30, 2019
UPDATE: Bus services in the Whitsunday region are not running today due to the weather.
Whitsunday Transit said school busses to Proserpine will not run today with only bus 11 will run today.
The Cannonvale buses are still operational.
Roads closed:
- Leichhardt road at Currans Gully
- Marian Eton road at Sandy Creek
- Barrie lane, Homebush
- Mirani Eton road at Cut Creek
- Palm Tree road, Homebush
- Pugsley street at Cameron Rd intersection
- Farleigh Dumbleton road
- Hicks road and Windmill Crossing
- Golf Links Rd, Beaconsfield
- Mt Ossa Seaforth road at Jollimont Creek
- Calen Mount Charlton road at Boulder Creek
- Gorge road at Finch Hatton
- Kowari Gorge road at Finch Hatton
- Calen Mount Charlton road at Boulder Creek
- Cathu O'Connell River road at Yalboroo
- Midge Point road, Bloomsbury
- Dougherty's road, Bloomsbury
- Staffords road, Bloomsbury
- Cedar Creek Falls road, Plam Grove
- Strathdickie road, Strathdickie
Eungella Dam is at 103.2% capacity and has started spilling water. Expect increased river flows. Monitor forecasts and river levels at https://t.co/5ouvZ0mcHo. Dam level updates https://t.co/I2fHT0a4sj @mackaycouncil pic.twitter.com/FRPUEnf825— SunWater (@SunWaterLimited) January 29, 2019
BEFORE: THE Eungella Dam is currently overflowing following torrential rain in the region.
The dam is currently sitting at 103.99% full.
The Platypus Lodge Restaurant has posted pictures on Facebook of 'spectacular waterfalls' in the Eungella National Park and fast flowing water in the Broken River.
Out west, the Kinchant Dam at Eton is sitting at 87.25% capacity.
If you are downriver of the Eungella Dam, you can expect increased river flows and potential hazards in the water including debris, and fast flowing water.
The areas from Daintee to Mackay, are on flood watch with moderate to major flooding expected.
Catchment areas affected include:
- Norman River
- Gilbert River
- Mitchell River
- Staaten River
- Daintree River
- Mossman River
- Barron River
- Mulgrave and Russell Rivers
- Johnstone River
- Tully River
- Murray River
- Herbert River
- Black River
- Ross and Bohle Rivers
- Haughton River
- Burdekin River to Burdekin Falls Dam
- Burdekin River downstream of Burdekin Falls Dam
- Don and Proserpine Rivers
- Pioneer River