The wheels of Michael Cooke's truck are covered in tar after the road melted beneath them.
The wheels of Michael Cooke's truck are covered in tar after the road melted beneath them. Michael Cooke
Damage as Bruce Highway melts beneath vehicles

Melanie Plane
by
8th Aug 2018 7:52 AM

MOTORISTS travelling along the Bruce Highway between Mackay and Rockhampton today are furious after receiving damage to their vehicles from the road surface.

Multiple truck drivers have reported stone chips and tar-covered wheels as the recently re-sealed section of highway at Waverley Creek near St Lawrence deteriorated beneath them.

Some drivers have even reported their steering 'locking up' due to loose stones becoming lodged.

 

It comes after a similar incident on Malanda Millaa Millaa Road near Tarzali on the Atherton Tablelands in early July.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) was forced to close the road with reports the gravel had not set properly on a recently resealed section and was swept aside, leaving the tar exposed.

More to come.

