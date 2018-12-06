Menu
Queensland fires: Aerial footage
Environment

State starting to calculate bushfire costs

by SARAH VOGLER
6th Dec 2018 5:56 AM
THE damage caused by Queensland's devastating fire disaster is finally being counted as conditions ease across the state.

At least 15 homes have been found to be damaged so far, including 12 of them severely.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warned this number was expected to rise as the Queensland Reconstruction Authority worked its way through ravaged communities over the next few days.

Annastacia Palaszczuk with emergency services personnel on North Stradbroke Island. Picture: Jack Tran/Office of the Premier.
More than $125,000 has so far been raised for the fire recovery effort with mining company Anglo American yesterday donating $100,000 to GIVIT.

Ms Palaszczuk released a statement yesterday afternoon revealing the QRA had assessed more than 450 properties and found 15 homes and more than 60 shed and other structures damaged, along with burnt vehicles and farm machinery.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk looks at fire-ravaged area of North Stradbroke Island. Picture: Jack Tran/Office of the Premier.
Ms Palaszczuk spent yesterday morning inspecting the damage caused on North Stradbroke Island and thanking those involved in the mammoth firefighting effort.

She said she would appoint a disaster recovery co-ordinator in the next couple of days.

The exact cost of the fires has not been determined.

"The Queensland Reconstruction Authority is getting the damage assessments at the moment," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"I have asked key ministers to go out to key areas to see about the recovery."

Ms Palaszczuk said nearly $900,000 in Emergency Hardship Assistance grants had been paid to residents across the state with more than 2253 applications received.

Almost 100 calls have also been made to the Community Recovery Hotline.

