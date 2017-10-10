28°
News

Damaging storm rolling into Clarence Valley

The BOM predicts wild weather for parts of the Clarence Valley
The BOM predicts wild weather for parts of the Clarence Valley BOM
Jenna Thompson
by

WILD WEATHER is once again predicted to hit the Clarence Valley this afternoon with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting large hailstones and damaging winds similar to last Friday.

The warning has been issued for locations including Grafton, Copmanhurst, Coutts Crossing, Nymboida, Ulmarra and Glenreagh.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

* Unplug computers and appliances.

* Avoid using the phone during the storm.

* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

Topics:  clarence weather hail thunderstorms

Grafton Daily Examiner
Maclean Riverfront Precint work underway

Maclean Riverfront Precint work underway

The Maclean riverfront precinct will come to life by this time next year, but boardwalk plan not in concrete yet

Russ wins gold, Terrey settles for silver in Hobart

Andrew Terrey, left, and Matt Lobsey have been selected to represent Australia at the 2018 Hockey Masters World Cup.

Grafton hockey masters bound for Spain after World Cup call-up

65 tonnes of skirt lifted onto river pile

NEXT STAGE: The first pier skirt is placed onto the new Grafton Bridge.

First pier skirt now in place on the new Grafton Bridge

Step by step bridge build

News

Pier skirt now in place on pile

Local Partners