You thought it was cold today? Worse is coming

HAIL, storms and gusts of up to 120km/h - Australia's winter woes are about to get a whole lot worse.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has issued severe weather warnings across four states.

A cold front is barrelling in from WA towards Victoria, NSW and Tasmania. That could lead to damaging winds in excess of 120km/h as well as hail and storms on Tuesday, the BoM warned.

This came as Australians endured another record breaking morning of cold weather. Canberra was so chilly on Monday morning it was colder than snow-clad ski resorts.

Parts of Sydney shivered their coldest morning for a generation, while in northern NSW firefighters found it a challenge to put out a fire as their hoses had frozen solid.

SEVERE WEATHER

Southern parts of WA, around Albany, are first in the danger line. During Monday, winds of up to 100km/h could damage homes, the bureau has warned. Abnormally high tides and dangerous surf are also likely.

Then, on Tuesday, it's the turn of Southern NSW and the Illawarra, much of Victoria, including Melbourne, and all of Tasmania with a severe weather warning issued on Monday morning for all three states.

"A cold front will approach southwest Victoria on Monday night, then will rapidly cross the state on Tuesday. Northerly winds are expected to strengthen overnight Monday and on Tuesday ahead of the front," said the BoM in a statement.

Winds of between 60-70km/h are forecast with peak gusts in excess of 120km/h on higher ground.

Heavy rain spells and thunderstorms are also likely later on Tuesday. There is also a marine warning for South Australia with gusty, even gale force, winds possible on the coast including Adelaide.

And when that cold front passes, there's another not far behind which will likely make its presence felt on Wednesday or Thursday.

RECORD COLD TEMPERATURES

High pressure leading to clear skies across eastern Australia has led to a run of freezing cold nights even though temperatures during the day are close to average.

Canberra sunk to -7.3C at 6.30am while Perisher and Thredbo only got as low as -4.6C and -5.4C respectively.

The mornings in Canberra have been progressively getting colder. On Wednesday the mercury dropped to -6.3C, the coldest it had so far reached in 2018. Then it sunk further dropping to -6.5C on Saturday before Monday's -7.3C.

It wasn't just Canberra. On Monday, Penrith in Sydney's west dropped to -1.8C, its coldest for 24 years. Camden, on the city's outskirts, dropped to almost -5C at 7.20am. Glenn Innes, in northern NSW, bottomed out at -9.3C before dawn on Monday.

Firefighters in Uralla, an hour and a half south of Glenn Innes, found their hoses had frozen solid and were filled with ice when they tried to put out a house fire on Sunday.

Even usually balmy Brisbane is feeling the chill with a low of 5.2C on Sunday.

"We're definitely not through the cold snap as yet, you couldn't say that," Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Jonti Hall told AAP on the weekend. "It'll gradually get a bit milder through the overnight period - particularly over most of eastern Queensland - from Tuesday or Wednesday."

While the capital of the Sunshine state will see highs of 23C throughout much of this week, early on Tuesday it will still struggle to get above 6C.

Sydney’s Bronte shines on a very cool Monday morning. Picture: John Grainger.

WEATHER THIS WEEK

Sydney

Mostly sunny for the much of the week with highs of around 22C and morning lows of 8-9C. Some rain from Friday and cooler days reaching 16-19C.

Melbourne

Highs of around 15-16C this week, cooling slightly into the weekend. Lows of around 7-10C overnight. On Tuesday, a high chance of showers, thunderstorms and possible hail in the afternoon and evening. Possible rain for Thursday and Friday as well.

Brisbane

The nights will continue to be cold, sinking to 6-7C, until Thursday. But the days will be warm and sunny, around 24C. Towards the weekend cloud cover should make the nights warmer but the days will cool slightly to around 22C.

Perth

Sunny with showers. Chilly nights of around 6C and daytime highs in the late teens for the week.

Adelaide

Showers are likely for much of the week, at this point a sunny Wednesday being the exception. Expect windy condition earlier in the week as a cold front passes through. Highs of 15-17C with lows of around 9-10C. Friday is likely to see the coldest start to the day at just 7C.

Hobart

A wet week in the Tasmanian capital with as much as 10mm of rain on Thursday. A high of 16C on Tuesday dropping to just 11C on a cold Friday. Pre-dawn lows of 5C on Wednesday and just 4C on Friday and Saturday.

Canberra

The capital will get a break from some of the bone achingly cold mornings of late. But, being Canberra in winter, it will still be chilly. Lows of -1C early in the week and -3C on Saturday but warmer in between. Highs of between 13-15C during a mostly sunny week.

Darwin

The Top End will see sunny days and highs of 33C and night time lows around 20-22C.