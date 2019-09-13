Dame Edna dating Meghan Markle’s dad

AN AUSSIE star has claimed she's in a relationship with Meghan Markle's dad, Thomas.

During a press conference to spruik her upcoming national tour, Dame Edna Everage revealed that she's "seeing" Mr Markle who is estranged from the Duchess of Sussex.

"I've had many years of widowhood, but I'm seeing someone else," Dame Edna said, before dropping clues about her new lover.

"An older man. He's not well known. He was in the limelight because of his daughter's marriage. He lives in America. He sometimes lives in Mexico. His name is Thomas Markle," she said, as the room erupted in laughter.

Dame Edna Everage hosts high tea ahead of her My Gorgeous Life national tour. Picture: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

"He is the father of little Meghan and he's such a lovely man," she continued. "We're getting very, very close. We haven't committed acts of immodesty yet."

Dame Edna said that her relationship with Mr Markle could see her end up in Buckingham Palace at some stage in the future.

"Do you realise that if I do tie the knot with Tommy, I will be 17th in line for the throne," she said. "So he suggested we go down to his local jeweller and have our heads measured for crowns, just in case. Queen Edna and King Thomas, it sounds good, doesn't it?"

Earlier this month it was revealed that Meghan Markle has no plans to speak to her father again after he lashed out at her and Harry in another bombshell interview.

According to The Sun, the Duchess decided to cut all ties following her dad's public betrayals and a source close to the royal couple said they have no intention of letting Mr Markle ever see his grandson Archie.

Thomas Markle has dissed Harry and Meghan in several interviews. Picture: ITV

"It's a terribly sad situation but Meghan has made the very difficult decision that she doesn't have an active relationship with her father any more," one source reportedly told The Sun.

"This was actually a decision she made some time ago and it is something she's now coming to terms with.

"It's obviously heartbreaking for her but she has to protect herself, her husband and her son."

Dame Edna, whose national tour My Gorgeous Life kicks off next week in Canberra, also revealed at today's press conference that she once met US President Donald Trump.

"He was a young, ambitious man, and I was on a television program with him, the legendary entertainer said.

"He had a model of Trump Tower which is a building of his in New York. He was showing it off. He was touching it, tweaking it.

"He said, 'This is my new tower. What do you think, Edna?' … And I said, 'I love to see a man caressing his erection.'"

Dame Edna Everage speaks to the media in Sydney. Picture: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

Dame Edna: My Gorgeous Life starts in Canberra on September 17 and then travels to Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Geelong, Newcastle, Melbourne and Perth. Tickets are on sale now. For details go to www.tegdainty.com