Tough call: Cook postpones wedding for Roos debut

South Sydney Rabbitohs player Damien Cook and Courtney Blaine arrive at the Dally M Awards in Sydney, Wednesday, September 26, 2018. The awards are named in honour of former Australian Rugby League great Herbert Henry 'Dally' Messenger, and were introduced in 1980. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO

DAMIEN Cook has revealed he has postponed his wedding to make his international debut in the Kangaroos' end-of-season Tests.

The South Sydney and NSW rake organised his big day on October 19 but was forced to rejig plans after Cook was named in the Kangaroos squad for Auckland Tests against New Zealand (October 13) and Tonga (October 20).

The date clash threatened to deny Cook a long awaited chance to replace retired Test skipper Cameron Smith and finally don the Kangaroos No.9 jersey.

But Cook said his partner Courtney made the call to postpone the wedding.

"It was a hard one. I wasn't sure if I would make (the Kangaroos squad) or whether there was even going to be a second game (against Tonga)," Cook said.

"My partner didn't want to risk cancelling it. I let her make the decision because I didn't want to get ahead of myself.

"She wanted to move it so it's a few weeks later. But she gave me a few jobs to do for the wedding and I made sure I did those before I came into camp."

Cook said he was now focused on making the Test No.9 jersey his own after it had become synonymous with Smith since his international debut in 2006.

"I have grown up watching him. He's the best hooker in our game, one of the best-ever players," Cook said of Smith.

"But I wouldn't say it is daunting (replacing Smith). No one can compare with him.

"I will just play my style of footy and will try to do the best job for the team. You never know how many of these you get to play."