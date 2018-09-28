Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Damien Oliver is carried back into the jockey rooms after he was hurt in the barriers at Flemington on Wednesday. Picture: Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images
Damien Oliver is carried back into the jockey rooms after he was hurt in the barriers at Flemington on Wednesday. Picture: Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images
Horses

Oliver fit to ride at The Valley

by Leo Schlink
28th Sep 2018 2:29 PM

CHAMPION jockey Damien Oliver has been cleared to ride in Friday night's Group 1 Moir Stakes after being given a medical clearance.

Oliver said he was fit to ride in five races at The Valley despite his badly bruised left leg.

"It's improved a lot and it's still a bit sore, but it shouldn't hinder me," Oliver said on Friday.

Oliver's leg was jammed against the starting gates when his mount Thousand Wishes flipped backwards before the start of the Rose Of May Handicap at Flemington on Wednesday.

MRI scans showed no fractures of Oliver's shin.

Damien Oliver will partner Spright in the Moir Stakes. Picture: Trackside Photography
Damien Oliver will partner Spright in the Moir Stakes. Picture: Trackside Photography

The nine-time Scobie Breasley medallist will partner Spright in the Moir Stakes (1000m) before riding Grunt in the Group 1 Underwood Stakes at Caulfield on Sunday.

Oliver has waded in sea water over the past two days to speed his recovery.

FormGuide

Related Items

caulfield damien oliver grunt horse racing moir stakes moonee valley spright thousand wishes underwood stakes

Top Stories

    Police set to be out in force this long weekend

    Police set to be out in force this long weekend

    News Operation Pariac will target alcohol-related violence and anti-social behaviour from today

    • 28th Sep 2018 1:45 PM
    Jacaranda's fringe festival set to rock and roll

    Jacaranda's fringe festival set to rock and roll

    Entertainment JACAROK's message is loud and clear... they're back

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News School holidays yet to officially start but highway is clogged

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Slater-gate divides league lovers

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Slater-gate divides league lovers

    Rugby League WAS it justice for Billy, or has the NRL lost its mind?

    Local Partners