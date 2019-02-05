'Dammed' if you do

The Sailing Club is usually the first to be inundated when the Clarence River floods. The waters really pushed the Grafton levee to its limits in 2013.

IT'S hard to believe Townsville was on water restrictions barely a week ago.

Now they are under a torrent of water. It's the kind of lesson Mother Nature dishes out occasionally to remind us who really is in charge.

The kind of catastrophic flooding the North Queensland city is experiencing is very different to the catastrophic flooding the Clarence experiences.

Townsville's flash flooding is a result of living on a dammed river. The free-flowing Clarence means its flooding is a natural event that also contributes to the ecology of the place. Rising waters can be rapid here but not floodgate fast.

Much like Brisbane city experienced a few years ago, trying to second guess nature is a mug's game. Holding onto water for supply reasons while being at the mercy of unpredictable weather is always going to have an element of danger.

The levee wall is as dictatorial as we get here. Even that infrastructure means the water that used to inundate Grafton is now shunted down river - resulting in a different kind of flooding for many downstream.

Sometimes human-made infrastructure and practices have to take a back seat. If not, nature will find a way to tell us.

Fish kills, unseasonal bushfires, flash flooding, increase in arid land, smog - there's only so much the environment is willing to take before it flips the bird.

Let's try to not be the dodos in this equation.