Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has been discharged from hospital, following nasty fall
News

Dan Andrews discharged from hospital

by Rhiannon Tuffield
15th Mar 2021 10:14 AM

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has been discharged from hospital following a serious fall last week.

The Alfred Hospital on Monday said in a statement the Premier had been released to start a "significant period of rehabilitation" through its Better at Home service.

It comes exactly a week after Mr Andrews suffered a serious fall, fracturing his T7 vertebrae and breaking several ribs.

More to come.

Originally published as Dan Andrews discharged from hospital

 

