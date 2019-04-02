Dan Want's Dantga back among the winners

RACE READY: Strapper Candice Woodhouse with Dan Want-trained Dantga, which will take on the Credit Again Handicap (1206m) this afternoon.

RACE READY: Strapper Candice Woodhouse with Dan Want-trained Dantga, which will take on the Credit Again Handicap (1206m) this afternoon. Jarrard Potter

RACING: After a last-start win in Grafton, trainer Daniel Want will be hoping eight-year-old gelding Dantga can go back-to-back when he lines up in the Credit Again Hcp (1206m) this afternoon.

Before taking out a $30,000 Showcase Benchmark 75 Hcp (1200m) at Grafton last start, Dantga had not won since April 2017.

Want said Dantga preferred his home track of Grafton, which should be to their advantage today.

"I was pretty confident heading into the race last start and pretty happy with how he ran the race, he is an old stable favourite of mine and he is always competing," Want said.

"He goes well in Grafton, it's a good track and distance today and he doesn't really like to travel, he loves it in Grafton so hopefully that will work in our favour."

While Dantga had drawn a favourable barrier, jumping from barrier five, Want said the weight could cause some issues.

"They didn't miss him with the weights, he will be doing well to carry 60kg," Want said.

"He has gone up 4kg since last race and realistically I don't think he should be carrying as much as that but it's just something we've got to deal with.

"Even with the weight I think he should be hard to beat. We've got Ben Looker in the saddle, which gives me confidence.

"Ben has ridden him before and won with him in the saddle and Ben and I have a fair bit of luck so it's always good to have him on the horse."