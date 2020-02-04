Dance eisteddfod won’t go ahead this year

Maclean Scottish Town Dancers show acrobatic strength in their 14 years variety troupe section at the Lower Clarence Dance Eisteddfod.

THERE’LL be no dancing on the stage in Maclean for the first time in 25 years this May.

The Lower Clarence Dance Eisteddfod, which was run at the Maclean Civic Hall since 1995 was unable to find enough people to fill executive positions this year.

“It is with sadness that we announce the 2020 Lower Clarence Dance Eisteddfod will not go ahead this year,” a post on their Facebook page reads.

“We thank the wonderful people that offer their time to help organise and run this event.”

The eisteddfod AGM, scheduled for last September, but the lack of a quorum at the meeting forced its cancellation.

Dancers wait for the results of the scholarship sections at the Lower Clarence Dance Eisteddfod.

“We’ve advertised for expressions of interest since then with a view to holding another AGM, but we’ve had nobody show interest in the positions,” 2019 vice-president Sarah Hourigan said.

“We’ve had an overwhelming response from people willing to volunteer during the time of the eisteddfod, which is encouraging for the future,” Mrs Hourigan said.

“However, without having the people to organise the event, it is unable to proceed.”

Without a functioning committee, organisers say there is now not enough time to book adjudicator and organise entries, preventing any last-ditch effort to resurrect this year’s event.

Last year, the eisteddfod expanded its troupe competition over two days due to the volume of entries.

The announcement has led to many sad responses from dancers across the North Coast and beyond, many stating they loved travelling to the event.

“We’re keen to have the eisteddfod back next year, as it is a wonderful outlet for our local dancers, and are keen for anyone who wishes to help to get in contact,” Ms Hourigan.

To inquire about taking on a role with the eisteddfod, people can email lcdanceeist@outlook.com or message the Lower Clarence Dance Eisteddfod Facebook page.