Dance students go wild at concert

Zahli Summers Performing with our Baby Ballerinas as Ladybugs
Zahli Summers Performing with our Baby Ballerinas as Ladybugs
Adam Hourigan
by

MORE than 190 dancers flooded the South Grafton High School hall for two big performances at Ashley Albert Performing Arts Annual Concert.

With genres on display such as ballet, jazz, hip-hop, acrobatics and contemporary, the students ranging from babies to experienced seniors and adult classes explored the theme "Wild” - through movement, themes and choreography.

Backed with a colourful lighting display and pumping music, the day ended with all students rushing into the hall the applause of a packed hall of family and friends.

Check out the highlights here:

Grafton Daily Examiner
