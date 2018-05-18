Dancer takes on Jacaranda Queen quest

FOR Jacaranda Queen candidate Caitlan Leek, it's not so much about dressing up or looking good, it's about the influence she will have on the youth of Grafton.

22-Year-Old Leek grew up in Grafton and has lived here nearly her whole life.

She is involved within the community heavily as a dance teacher at Studio One Dance Academy, working at a local cafe in town, in her church and through sports such as hockey and footsall.

Miss Leek also loves music, where she writes and plays multiple instruments.

"I play guitar and piano, I used to play snare drum in the pipe band, and I can play Saxaphone. I kind of dable in a little bit of any, I'm not amazing ina ny, guitar and piano are my main things and singing.”

i write music to relate to people, and os i guess its not about being famous or being popular because that doesn't just happen. its about being able to influence and impact and relate to people that is what i am trying to do.

After telling her boss at Studio One Dance she might take the plunge this year, she helped her start the ball rolling.

She said the experience is exciting and a little bit nerve racking.

Miss Leek said the it's not so much about dressing up or looking good, she said as she is involved in a lot of different things she has a lot of influence on a lot of youth, and it's good for the youth to have positive influences they they know and can relate to.

"I hope it's one of those moments where they are like oh yeah it Caitlan can do it, you can do it.”

She has been in nearly all aspects of the Jacaranda festival including dancing at the Queen crowning for a few years in a row, she has performed at the Venetian carnival, she has taught students who perfprom at the festival, she's been in events such as hip-Hop down under, the float parade with the dance studios or with the pipe band, the talent quest and has sung at a Queen crowning. The list is nearly endless.

"I've been involved in a bit of everything, with a bunch of different ways, I've never been on this side.”

"It will be interesting to sit back and watch everything instead of being involved as a teacher.”

i do a lot of work with kids when it comes to church and youth group in the studio.

She is being sponsored by the Paper Daisy Florist, with Leeks saying that she is really excited to run some events throughout the year that everyone can be involved in.

She has a couple of events already up her sleeve.

She said they have some things in the works for something to involve the blokes of the Clarence Valley

"I love the ladies of our town but I really want to do something for the people who don't get focused on.”

She said they don't want to make any event too costly and more family orientated the better.