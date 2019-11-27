Dancers best feet forward for a good cause

These tiny dancers and many others from Revolucion Dance Studio will band together in their end of year concert to raise money for a local family who are battling cancer.

FOR the past few years Revolucion Dance Studio has held a raffle at the end of year concerts and donated the proceeds to The Mark Hughes Foundation for research into brain cancer.

This year they have decided to donate the proceeds to Harrison Earle and his family.

Harrison, a 16 year old local young man recently diagnosed with cancer, is undergoing tests and treatment in hospital. With his mum by his side they are not able to work to support the family.

You can read more about Harrison and his family on the GoFundMe page set up for him at www.gofundme.com.

Plenty of local businesses are donating amazing prizes for the raffle. If you would like to donate a prize or purchase raffle tickets you can contact Leanne McEvoy on 0411 301 971. Tickets will also be on sale at the concert.

Revolucion Dance Studio will put on three concerts this year at the Maclean Civic Hall. On Saturday December 7, there will a matinee at 2.30pm and a performance at 6pm.

The final performance will be on Sunday December 8 at 5pm.

Tickets are $20, or $15 for under-15 and are available from the Revolucion Dance Studio in Yamba.