Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tylissa Third strikes a pose in the 10 years ballet solo section.
Tylissa Third strikes a pose in the 10 years ballet solo section. Adam Hourigan
News

Dancers delight as Eisteddfod takes over the Maclean stage

6th May 2018 1:55 PM

THE Maclean Civic Hall has been aflutter with the pointing, placing and tapping of thousands of sets of feet as the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod took place over the weekend.

Starting with the novice sections, on Saturday and Sunday studios from the North Coast and Gold Coast as well as local dancers competed in a huge troupes competition.

The competition is being judged by Sunshine Coast dance teacher and mentor Lyn Fitzsimons and will continue with solo sections through the week, culminating in scholarship competition next Saturday.

Supporting each other in the final pose for Clarence River Dance Academy 10 years ballet.
Supporting each other in the final pose for Clarence River Dance Academy 10 years ballet. Adam Hourigan
dance lower clarence dance eisteddfod maclean civic hall
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    GALLERY: A new experience for the palate

    GALLERY: A new experience for the palate

    Food & Entertainment Delicious but challenging feast leaves a smile on everyone's face at local food day

    • 6th May 2018 1:49 PM
    HURTING: Popular pain relief medicine in short supply

    premium_icon HURTING: Popular pain relief medicine in short supply

    Health Shortage of of 10mg morphine doses posing problems.

    The force is strong with Paul's latest Youtube performance

    The force is strong with Paul's latest Youtube performance

    Music Grafton musician takes on the might of Star Wars

    Matt Damon leaves fans starstruck in unexpected store

    Matt Damon leaves fans starstruck in unexpected store

    Celebrity Just when you thought Kmart couldn't get any better.

    Local Partners