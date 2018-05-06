Dancers delight as Eisteddfod takes over the Maclean stage

Tylissa Third strikes a pose in the 10 years ballet solo section.

THE Maclean Civic Hall has been aflutter with the pointing, placing and tapping of thousands of sets of feet as the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod took place over the weekend.

Starting with the novice sections, on Saturday and Sunday studios from the North Coast and Gold Coast as well as local dancers competed in a huge troupes competition.

The competition is being judged by Sunshine Coast dance teacher and mentor Lyn Fitzsimons and will continue with solo sections through the week, culminating in scholarship competition next Saturday.