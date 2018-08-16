Dancers take a leap into the HSC early

FLYING HIGH: Sam Hearfield, 18 and Sacha McCarthy, 17 - South Grafton High School students - are getting ready for their HSC practical exams.

FOR two South Grafton High students, the HSC will begin in the school hall next week, but there will not be a pen or paper in sight.

They are just some of the students across the Valley who will start their practical exams.

Sacha McCarthy and Sam Hearfield will perform the practical component of their HSC dance course next Thursday.

"They do a performance, a composition of their own where they create a dance for another, and also an appreciation of Australian and international choreographers,” teacher Sarah McCann said.

"It's not just the performance on the day, it's a whole process they do over the whole year. And they have diaries ... and lots of theory as well.”

The performers will take the stage in only simple black outfits, the lack of costume removing distractions and focusing on the interpretation of the movement.

And while the early exam will take the pressure off for the subject, the pair said the date had rushed up on them.

"Because we're the only two people, there's not that pack of people there to help get it done - we have to rely on ourselves,” Ms McCarthy said.

As part of their training, they have also helped lead a sports class at the school in dance, with their combined dance troupe performing and winning competitions throughout the Valley over the past two years, with an unexpected result for Mr Hearfield.

"From it I'm going to go on to being a teacher,” he said.

"I feel bad for every teacher I've had now, but even though they can be a handful, you get a connection with them and at the end you've got something that you're proud of and is rewarding.”