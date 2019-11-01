Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Members of Wajaarr Ngaarlu, Aaggal Yaluuwi and Berimbah dance groups after they performed at the River Dreaming dance festival in Market Square yesterday.
Members of Wajaarr Ngaarlu, Aaggal Yaluuwi and Berimbah dance groups after they performed at the River Dreaming dance festival in Market Square yesterday. Tim Howard
News

Dancers use all 80,000 years of culture for inspiration

Tim Howard
by
1st Nov 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Clarence Valley's three Aboriginal peoples have provided a concise demonstration of what 80,000 years of continuous culture really means at the River Dreaming dance festival in Market Square yesterday.

Given their first standalone performance in the Jacaranda Festival's history, three Northern Rivers Aboriginal dance groups, Wajaarr Ngaarlu, Aaggal Yaluuwi and Berimbah troupes entertained a packed marquee of of First Nation people and other community members.

The entertainment, consisting of dances and the stories behind them, was also informative.

The leader of the Coffs Harbour-based Wajaarr Ngaarlu Dance Group, Clark Webb, performed a dance which had been inspired by the arrival of the first steam train in Armidale in 1883.

He thanked the Archibold family, whose ancestor, Uncle Frank, created the dance, for passing it down the years to the troupe.

The Wajaarr Ngaarlu dance troupe performs a dance inspired by the arrival of the first train to Armidale in 1883 at the River Dreaming in Market Square yesterday.
The Wajaarr Ngaarlu dance troupe performs a dance inspired by the arrival of the first train to Armidale in 1883 at the River Dreaming in Market Square yesterday. Tim Howard

At the other end of the scale the managing director of Aaggal Yaluuwi, Michael Laurie, performed a dance which had its moves recorded on a cave painting thousands of years old.

"The original owners shared it with us so we could perform it,” Mr Laurie said.

River Dreaming organiser and performer Dean Loadsman was lost for words as he thanked the audience at the close of the show.

"I've been dreaming of this for three years,” he said.

aboriginal culture clark webb dance dean loadsman jacaranda festival 2019 michael laurie river dreaming
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Iconic Grafton takeaway to close this Sunday

        premium_icon Iconic Grafton takeaway to close this Sunday

        Business After 30 years of giving Grafton good consistent food, John will close the doors this weekend

        VIDEO: Teen hospitalised following vicious assault

        premium_icon VIDEO: Teen hospitalised following vicious assault

        Crime A teenage girl has suffered a brain injury in an assault

        Riverside precinct set for massive festival weekend

        premium_icon Riverside precinct set for massive festival weekend

        Whats On Sound check is done and Memorial Park is ready to rock

        Maggots amid 274,409 cases of horrific aged care neglect

        premium_icon Maggots amid 274,409 cases of horrific aged care neglect

        Health Aged care a ‘sad and shocking system’ that diminishes Australia