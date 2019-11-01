Dancers use all 80,000 years of culture for inspiration

Members of Wajaarr Ngaarlu, Aaggal Yaluuwi and Berimbah dance groups after they performed at the River Dreaming dance festival in Market Square yesterday.

Members of Wajaarr Ngaarlu, Aaggal Yaluuwi and Berimbah dance groups after they performed at the River Dreaming dance festival in Market Square yesterday. Tim Howard

THE Clarence Valley's three Aboriginal peoples have provided a concise demonstration of what 80,000 years of continuous culture really means at the River Dreaming dance festival in Market Square yesterday.

Given their first standalone performance in the Jacaranda Festival's history, three Northern Rivers Aboriginal dance groups, Wajaarr Ngaarlu, Aaggal Yaluuwi and Berimbah troupes entertained a packed marquee of of First Nation people and other community members.

The entertainment, consisting of dances and the stories behind them, was also informative.

The leader of the Coffs Harbour-based Wajaarr Ngaarlu Dance Group, Clark Webb, performed a dance which had been inspired by the arrival of the first steam train in Armidale in 1883.

He thanked the Archibold family, whose ancestor, Uncle Frank, created the dance, for passing it down the years to the troupe.

The Wajaarr Ngaarlu dance troupe performs a dance inspired by the arrival of the first train to Armidale in 1883 at the River Dreaming in Market Square yesterday.

At the other end of the scale the managing director of Aaggal Yaluuwi, Michael Laurie, performed a dance which had its moves recorded on a cave painting thousands of years old.

"The original owners shared it with us so we could perform it,” Mr Laurie said.

River Dreaming organiser and performer Dean Loadsman was lost for words as he thanked the audience at the close of the show.

"I've been dreaming of this for three years,” he said.