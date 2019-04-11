Dancing no big deal for little star

Amali Cone, 6, cleaned up recently at the Get The Beat dance contest in Lismore, and is ready to perform at the Grafton Eisteddfod.

AMALI CONE barely stands taller than the latest trophy she's won.

Hanging around the Studio One Dance Academy since a babe-in-arms, she competed at her first Grafton Eisteddfod at the age of three.

And this, to warm up for this year's Grafton Eisteddfod, she took out a swag of medals and awards including Miss Petite runnerup, top-five in juniors and a scholarship to the national finals.

Dressed in a pink jazz costume so bright you couldn't lose her in a crowd, Amali said she can't wait to get on stage at the Grafton Eisteddfod and others throughout this year.

"So much she's told me she's not playing hockey,” mum Tanya laughed.

Amali danced in ballet and jazz sections in Lismore and as an improvisation, where the competitors dance to a minute long piece of music after only one listen - as well as her favourite modern expressive solo.

In Grafton, she will compete in ten dances, six solos and four performing with Studio One troupes.

"We'll go to all the local eisteddfods this year,” Tanya said. "And might even head out to some others like in Narrabri.”

And despite a collection of trophies which dwarf her tiny frame, Amali said she just loves to go onstage for one reason.

"It's really fun,” she said.

The Grafton Eisteddfod dance section begins on Saturday at the South Grafton High School hall at 8.30am. Competition commences with dance troupes from 12 studios and novice solos throughout the weekend.

There is a small admission charge to cover hall hire, and there is a canteen available.