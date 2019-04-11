Dancing to Disneyland for Clarence River Academy

Clarence River Dance Academy dancers get ready to travel to America to dance at Disneyland and Universal Studios.

ONE of the Grafton Eisteddfod's most regular competitors will miss this year's troupe section, but they'll still be dancing more than 10,000km away.

Students aged from 6 to 17yrs (including both girls and boys) from Clarence River Dance Academy along with Principal Nicole Shipman, will be travelling to the USA this weekend for an eight day tour to Anaheim LA to perform on world class stages such as Disneyland and Universal Studios.

The studio will be performing with 26 other dance schools from around Australia, in a spectacular showcase performance which will feature the Grafton and Maclean based Studios, and gives them the opportunity to participate in the Australian Dance Spectacular Parade in Disneyland.

The Dance Spectacular leads the Disney Parade down Main Street USA, twinkling with colourful costumes and magical music, giving the chance to see Disney stories brought to life like never before.

"This is an amazing opportunity for our dancers and their families to both showcase their dancing skills and experience a once-in-a-lifetime trip,” principal Nicole Shipman said.

"These experiences will give the students an insight to what is expected if they pursue a career in this field in the future.

"It will also be very exciting to have students from a regional town like Grafton representing Australia in these types of world class stages.”

While in Anaheim, the CRDA Students will participate in several dance workshops, two workshops with Disney choreographers, and a workshop with Edge Performing Arts.

The teachers at Edge have inspired generations of dancers and have worked with the biggest names in entertainment. Some of these include Christina Aguilera, Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and many others giving the students from the Clarence River Dance academy a fantastic opportunity while in the USA.