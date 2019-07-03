DANCING: Who was the brightest star on the stage?

Teacher Jocelyne Rock with Allison Whaites get jazzy for Stars of Clarence.

Teacher Jocelyne Rock with Allison Whaites get jazzy for Stars of Clarence. Adam Hourigan

IF YOU missed out on seeing the fantastic Stars of the Clarence performance, where eight mild-mannered Grafton people took to the stage and danced to raise $25,000, here's what happened:

Act 1: They went to a party in the country jail

Teacher Lorraine Lloyd and Doug Davis dance to Jailhouse Rock in their Rock'n Roll themed dance for Stars of Clarence Adam Hourigan

IT'S NEVER easy going first, but Lorraine Lloyd got her partner Doug Davis out of jail and dancing across the stage.

It didn't take long for the crowd to join in, and there was a lots of shaking going on.

With her skirt flying everwhere, teacher Lorraine led Doug in turns, jumps and jives that would do old Elvis proud.

However, when he tried to steal a sneaky kiss, the deal was off, and ended with the teacher being locked away.

A great opening number, and lots of energy.

Rating: 3.5 jail bars out of 5.

Act 2: All that and more for burlesque beauties

Teacher Maree Hearfield and Jenny Ryder get into burlesque for Stars of Clarence. Adam Hourigan

THERE'S brave, and there's burlesque brave, as teacher Maree Hearfield and Jenny Ryder strutted their stuff as second act out.

With a contender for the most uncomfortable outfit of the night, there was no sign of nerves as they performed to All that Jazz.

And while there was a few cheeky looks at stage, it was a single chair that provided the high point of the routine.

However 20 years of watching her daughters dance from the wings paid dividends as she nailed the tricky maneuvers and finished with a flourish.

Rating: 4 jazz hands out of 5.

ACT 3: Play that country music, white boy

Teacher Alison Bathgate and Travis Paul swap roles in their linedance for Stars of Clarence. Adam Hourigan

IT WAS a role reversal as newbie Travis gave the L-plates to linedancing legend Alison Bathgate.

With a bit of gentle encouragement, they slid and stomped across the stage with style.

The crowd by now was well and truly into the feel, and bounced along with every boot-scoot.

Despite the L-plates, the teacher definitely caught up to the dancing cowboy, although she was detained briefly by the very long arms and legs of the law.

RATING: 3.5 Yeehaas out of 5.

ACT 4: Pippa's hip hop hooray for performance

Teacher Jeremy Jablonski with Phillipa Covington get into hip hop in their dance for Stars of Clarence. Adam Hourigan

AS THE definite winner of most comfortable outfit of the night, Pippa Covington got her pops and locks on with teacher Jeremy Jablonski, who managed to multitask, mixing his moves and mixing the music backstage.

There was sass, there was class and there was even cash being thrown all over as we were taken on a ride through modern movement, in a sometimes thrilling spectacle.

All in all, it was all attitude and no assistance needed.

RATING: 3.5 worms out of 5.

ACT 5: Highland expectations for fling at Scottish

Teacher Kristina Sanne with Bill North dance for the highlands in their dance for Stars of Clarence. Adam Hourigan

WITH teacher Kristina Sanne dancing on one leg, Bill North did his best to copy his teacher, hopping between the swords in what was described by many as the second hardest dance in the world.

While the swords might not have asked many questions, the audience soon got an answer as to what this Scottish-accented dancer wore beneath his kilt.

Something, thankfully.

With her students merrily dancing round as well, it was a highlight of highland happenings.

RATING: 3.5 (Eds note: ahem) errr I mean 4 Bovril's out of 5.

ACT 6: Everybody cut loose for fabulous feature

IT WAS footloose and fancy free as Alison Whaites and teacher Jocelyne Rock channelled their '80s dreams.

There were cartwheels, there were splits but just like the movie it was about inspiring people to dance.

And while there may be six degrees of Kevin Bacon, there was nothing separating these two dancers, who managed to stay in perfect symmetry throughout the toe-tapping, denim-laden show.

A performance so good, it's probably still illegal in the original.

RATING: mmmmm, Kevin Bacon.

ACT 7: All the feels on show for fleet-footed footy teacher

Teacher Caitlin Leek with Aaron Hartmann perform a contemporary work in their dance for Stars of Clarence. Adam Hourigan

AARON Hartmann is used to leaping through the opposition line on the footy field but he leapt into his contemporary dance like contesting a mid-field bomb.

It was sensitive, heartfelt and emotional and that was all before teacher Caitlin Leek hit the stage, the raucous energy turning to a hush as they told a story that had never been told.

Back at Grafton High,Though his students at Grafton High may give his ego a bruising for his new art, he stole the hearts of all that watched. And while dance may have been the winner on the night, these guys won overall.

RATING: 5 jetes out of 5.

ACT 8: Big Bollywood brings people to their feet

Teacher Nicole Davies with Kate Harvison go full Bollywood in their dance for Stars of Clarence. Adam Hourigan

JUST like your flatmate's curry, this performance by Kate Harvison and teacher Nicole Davies was worth having repeat on you.

With rumours of a rigorous rehearsal routine, the pair twirled and whirled their way through some of India's great hits.

And while the words made no sense, it was the language of dance that shone through, with some jumps rounding out an energetic and multicultural routine.

More joyous than Jai Ho, it was just right.

RATING: 4.5 chulls out of 5.