Gagai: I’m ready for centre stage

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES — JUNE 24: Dane Gagai (R) of the Maroons celebrates scoring a try during game two of the State of Origin series between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons at ANZ Stadium on June 24, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

NEW Maroons centre Dane Gagai has hit back at suggestions he is a defensive liability and backed himself to fill Greg Inglis' void by muzzling Blues speed machine James Roberts in Origin III.

Queensland's centre pairing of Gagai and Will Chambers enter Game Three this Wednesday night under siege with statistics showing the duo have missed a whopping 75 tackles in the NRL this season.

Gagai is the NRL's second-worst defender, having missed 42 tackles, while Chambers - twice tormented by NSW rival Latrell Mitchell - is ranked fifth with 33 misses from just 12 games.

Gagai faces the biggest test of his career in Origin III.

Gagai has starred on the wing in Origin. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts.

The Souths flyer has played all nine games for Queensland on the wing, but has been moved infield to replace injured skipper Inglis, the champion Maroons centre who has been inspirational in the opening two games.

The defensive challenges awaiting Gagai were evident at training when Queensland under-20s rookie Kurt Wilshire got outside him to score in an opposed session at Camp Maroon.

Blues strike weapon Roberts poses a far more formidable threat, but Gagai dismissed concerns about his defensive game and is relishing the prospect of stepping up for Souths clubmate Inglis.

"I will be able to do the job," said a defiant Gagai, who has scored nine tries in as many games for the Maroons.

"These last few games at club level I've been playing in the centres. I'm confident in the people around me so I can focus on my job and the reads I have to come up with."

Asked if NSW will target him via the right-edge alliance of Roberts and Tom Trbojevic, Gagai said: "That is something only they know.

"They are not going to come out and tell us so I've just got to make sure that I am doing everything right so if they do come down my way I am fully prepared for anything they throw at us.

"They (Roberts and Trbojevic) are talented players but that goes throughout their whole team so I can't be worried about anyone else.

"I just have to make sure I am communicating with the boys around me and as a left edge doing the best we can in defence so that when we do get the opportunities in attack we execute.

Can Gagai stand up for Queensland? Adam Head.

"It is exciting. I'm looking forward to getting back in the centres and getting my hands on the ball more."

Gagai admits it won't be easy to replace Inglis, who amassed 312 metres in the opening two games and rocked the Blues with some stinging front-on defensive hits.

"He's a freak and one of a kind," he said.

"I just need to be bringing that aggression like a lot of centres that have worn that Maroon jersey have and make sure I do my job, because Greg has always done his job.

"It is hard to take something from Greggy because he is 106 kilos and just as quick and agile as any outside back.

"It is just about being my own player and not letting anyone down."

THE WEAKEST LINKS

The NRL's worst defensive centres this season

Brian Kelly (Manly) 16 games, 44 missed tackles

Dane Gagai (Souths) 13 games, 42 missed tackles

Peta Hiku (Warriors) 11 games, 40 missed tackles

Michael Jennings (Eels) 16 games, 34 missed tackles

Will Chambers (Storm) 12 games, 33 missed tackles

Sione Mata'utia (Knights) 16 games, 33 missed tackles

Source: Fox Sports Stats

