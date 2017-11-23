VIDEO: Danger to koalas a sign of the times

RURAL residents are concerned about the increasing need for koala protection signs in the Seelands area.

The growing population of koalas in the zone has sparked uneasiness as the neighbourhood is commonly invaded by "cars that come around the corner much faster than they should", according to local resident, Peter Roberts.

He said he doesn't want to see the local koalas injured and the addition of koala warning signs on the road would help prevent this.

Mr Roberts said the Clarence Valley Council sent out letters to the residents earlier this year announcing they would put up signage to protect the koalas, but nothing had yet appeared.

"There are three regular koalas in the area. You can hear them at night and see them in the trees in the mornings," he said.

Mr Roberts has already rescued a baby koala that had been injured on the road and WIRES saved, and a female koala was treated after a dog attack in Waterview Heights.

"I would like to see the council go through with the request of the koala signs," Mr Roberts said.

A council spokesperson this week told The Daily Examiner that the council has ordered the koala protection signs and they will be erected before Christmas.