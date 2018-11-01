Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A concerned resident who witnessed the attack on Spring Street raised the alarm on social media.
A concerned resident who witnessed the attack on Spring Street raised the alarm on social media.
News

Dangerous dogs headed for Jaca Thursday

Jenna Thompson
by
1st Nov 2018 1:33 PM

TWO dogs that allegedly attacked an elderly man in South Grafton are both headed for Jacaranda Thursday festivities. 

A concerned resident who witnessed the attack on Spring Street raised the alarm on social media.

"These two dogs just attacked an old man walking his dog in spring Street they are now running up bent Street towards the bridge," she posted.

The two dogs that have been allegedly involved in an attack this morning.
The two dogs that have been allegedly involved in an attack this morning. Contributed

One dog is described as tan with white socks, while the other is black with a tan underside. 

Council rangers were unable to locate the dogs, however, residents are tracking their movements via social media. 

"These dogs walked past the Daily Examiner office about 1/2 hour ago," Kristy Paxton posted. 

"The black one is limping but they were headed towards the main street."

It is recommended that residents secure their pets until the dogs are contained.

animal control dog attack lost dog
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Gunshot victim identified after his death in a ute tray

    premium_icon Gunshot victim identified after his death in a ute tray

    News The body of a man found deceased in the back of a ute west of Coffs Harbour last month in rather bizarre circumstances has been identified.

    Traffic delays for Grafton bridge girder delivery

    Traffic delays for Grafton bridge girder delivery

    News Seven girders, pre-cast in Newcastle, will be delivered next week

    New bridge into Yamba to open

    New bridge into Yamba to open

    Politics Official opening to include three levels of government

    • 1st Nov 2018 3:14 PM
    How good is your Jacaranda Festival history?

    How good is your Jacaranda Festival history?

    News The Daily Examiner took to the streets to ask some festival trivia

    Local Partners