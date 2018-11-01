Dangerous dogs headed for Jaca Thursday

A concerned resident who witnessed the attack on Spring Street raised the alarm on social media.

TWO dogs that allegedly attacked an elderly man in South Grafton are both headed for Jacaranda Thursday festivities.

"These two dogs just attacked an old man walking his dog in spring Street they are now running up bent Street towards the bridge," she posted.

The two dogs that have been allegedly involved in an attack this morning. Contributed

One dog is described as tan with white socks, while the other is black with a tan underside.

Council rangers were unable to locate the dogs, however, residents are tracking their movements via social media.

"These dogs walked past the Daily Examiner office about 1/2 hour ago," Kristy Paxton posted.

"The black one is limping but they were headed towards the main street."

It is recommended that residents secure their pets until the dogs are contained.