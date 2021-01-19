Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Dangerous driving charge upgraded after death of friend

Janine Watson
19th Jan 2021 3:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An ex-Coffs Harbour man who was recently granted bail on a dangerous driving charge is back in custody after his friend who fell from his bonnet passed away.

Narada Jade Cutajar, 34, had previously been granted bail and was due to face court again in March.

But his friend - another ex-Coffs Harbour man - Bobby Anderson, died from his injuries last week.

Narada Jade Cutajar is back behind bars following the death of his friend.
Narada Jade Cutajar is back behind bars following the death of his friend.

The incident occurred in a South Brisbane car park on the night of January 2 and Mr Anderson was placed into an induced coma.

The two were friends and the Brisbane Magistrates Court heard Mr Anderson had fallen from the bonnet of the motor vehicle, as it was being driven by the defendant, resulting in him smashing his head on the concrete.

Narada Jade Cutajar is back behind bars following the death of his friend.
Narada Jade Cutajar is back behind bars following the death of his friend.

 

Now with the death of Bobby, also 34, Narada has been returned to custody and the case adjourned to February 1.

More Stories

editors picks narada jade cutajar
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet the new face in Clarence Valley real estate

        Premium Content Meet the new face in Clarence Valley real estate

        News While COVID-19 has dealt a devastating blow to many businesses, Allison Whaites’ real estate agency is thriving.

        EXPLAINED: Why the short slowdown on new highway?

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: Why the short slowdown on new highway?

        News The new Pacific Highway has made our trips quicker, but we find out why one section...

        Best of Clarence Valley: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Best of Clarence Valley: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Food & Entertainment Who makes the best coffee or breakfast in Clarence Valley?

        Driver who torched car north of Coffs still on the run

        Premium Content Driver who torched car north of Coffs still on the run

        Crime A man who torched his car after fleeing from police is still on the run.