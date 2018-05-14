Dangerous surf conditions continue on Clarence coast

A dangerous surf warning from the Bureau of Meteorology has prompted the Roads and Maritime Service to issue a warning to boaters and rock fishers.

ROADS and Maritime Services has issued a warning to boaters after a Bureau of Meteorology issued a dangerous surf warning for the Byron and Coffs coasts, which includes the Clarence coast.

The same alert will apply tomorrow, with RMS urging boat skippers to consider changing or delaying their voyage before considering crossing a coastal bar or heading offshore.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location sheltered from the surf.

Strong winds can also cause damage to vessels on moorings which have been poorly maintained.

Every skipper is responsible for the safety of their vessel and all on board. RMS advises skippers to: