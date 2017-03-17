Dangerous surf conditions predicted this weekend

Roads and Maritime Services has issued an alert to boaters after a Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) warning about dangerous surf conditions with waves predicted to be more than four metres high from Port Hacking to Seal Rocks from this afternoon.

These dangerous conditions are expected to move north between Tweed Heads and Newcastle tomorrow due to the shifting low pressure system.

Southward-exposed beaches are considered most at risk.

Skippers and owners of small craft should be on high alert and check the conditions before considering crossing a coastal bar or heading offshore.

Rock fishers should also check weather forecasts before heading out to make informed decisions about fishing near the expected dangerous surf.

Strong winds can also cause dangerous conditions for vessels on moorings which have been poorly maintained.

Every skipper is responsible for the safety of their vessel and all on board. Roads and Maritime advises skippers to:

Check the official weather forecast before and during boating

Ensure the boat and its equipment is suitable for the conditions

Log on/off with a Marine Rescue NSW marine radio base for every trip offshore

Wear a lifejacket.

For more information:

