Erosion at One Tree - Wooli Beach from the last weather event to hit the Clarence Valley.

A developing weather system off the NSW Coastline has prompted surf lifesavers and the Bureau of Meteorology to issue a warning for all beachgoers to exercise caution when entering the water over the next few days.

A dangerous surf warning is in place for New South Wales from the South Coast through to Northern NSW from Monday with the conditions expected to build up overnight on Thursday. Swells are predicted to peak at around 3-4 metres in some areas, but are forecast to be larger and stronger offshore.

Southern facing beaches will encounter the strongest of the conditions as the southerly swell travels up the coast.

At this stage, Sydney and Southern New South Wales will experience this swell from Thursday evening and it is expected to continue into Friday before easing on Saturday morning.

Conditions in Northern NSW are likely to be stronger with powerful surf expected on the coastline and as far south as Coffs Harbour until at least Sunday.

NSW Operations Manager Andy Kent has urged the public to take the warnings seriously. "The best advice we can give people is to be aware of their environment and the changing conditions. Take the time to study a recent weather forecast before heading out and let others know what your plans are.

"We know that the weather isn't the best for the next few days with strong winds and rain forecast so people may choose to stay inside. However in saying that we encourage everyone to take their safety seriously regardless of the type of activity they are doing,” he said.

Mr Kent also advised all beachgoers and rock fishers not to take any unnecessary risks and that volunteer Surf Lifesavers will be on patrol duties each weekend until the season concludes on Tuesday 25 April.

General Safety Tips During Dangerous Surf Conditions: