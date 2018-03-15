Dangerous swells on Clarence Coast today

IT'S SIMPLE, avoid going in or near the ocean today.

The Bureau of Meterology and Surf Life Saving NSW have warned that hazardous swells from Coffs Harbour to the Queensland border could be very dangerous for anyone thinking of swimming, surfing or heading out on a boat.

Swells peaking at over 3 metres have been forecast today with beaches particularly across the Far North Coast likely to experience the full force of the conditions.

It is anticipated that the strong swell will continue into Friday as the full effects from the weather system travelling down the coast become clearer in coming days.

A decision on whether they will be open will be made after an assessment of conditions, although with the deteriorating weather, lifesavers are encouraging people to stay out of the water where possible.

"This season we've had a number of tragic drownings at our beaches and many rescues involving people getting caught in rip currents, and all of these incidents are a sobering reminder of the power of the ocean,” said Far North Coast Duty Officer Jimmy Keough

"Please take note of the safety warnings and if you have any doubt whatsoever about your ability to handle the water it's better not to go in,” he said.

General Safety Tips during Hazardous Surf Conditions: