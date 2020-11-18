Dangerous walk made safer for Yamba tourists, locals

Kevin Hogan and representatives from council at the announcement of a grant for a path to Pippi Beach.

A DANGEROUS walk to one of Yamba’s iconic beaches will be fixed with a grant that is hoped will help tourists enjoy the area safely.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan announced $180,000 to install a new walking path from William Agar Park to Pippi Beach.

“Pedestrians currently have to use a dangerous section of road that is insufficient in width to access the Yamba Coastal Walk,” Mr Hogan said.

“This new project will address the safety of this walk and create a great new path for tourists and locals.”

Mr Hogan said Yamba was one of the state’s premier tourist destinations, with over 1.4 million people visiting the Clarence Valley every year.

“It is important our community facilities are of a high standard and safe for everyone to use,” he said.

The investment in Yamba continued with $722,000 allocated to a recycled watering system for the Angourie Road Sports Fields.



“This facility is important for our community and is going from strength-to-strength,” Mr Hogan said.

“This new project will build on recent upgrades that included storage spaces, spectator seating, public toilets, referee and first aid room, as well as four unisex change rooms.

“We can attract large scale regional events, carnivals, coaching clinics and training academies, which is great for our town.”

Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons said the facility was a great asset for the local sporting communities.

“This particular funding round is designed to support councils deliver priority infrastructure projects to support jobs and help communities bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cr Simmons said.

“We are confident this versatile space will now be suitable for a range of activities and will help create a healthier, happier more inclusive community.”