Daniel Arzani likely headed to Scotland for the next step in his career.
Soccer

Young Socceroo set to join Rogic at Celtic

by PA
5th Aug 2018 9:00 AM

MANAGER Brendan Rodgers has revealed rising Socceroos star Daniel Arzani is set to join Celtic on loan.

The 19-year-old playmaker, who made three substitute appearances for the Socceroos in Russia, is ready to complete his transfer from Melbourne City to Manchester City before being farmed out to the Parkhead club for an extended loan period.

Rodgers was asked about Arzani after Celtic began their quest for an eighth successive Scottish Premiership title with a convincing 3-1 home win over newly-promoted Livingston, with Socceroo Tom Rogic, and teammates Odsonne Edouard and Olivier Ntcham on the scoresheet.

"He is, I believe, finalising his deal with Manchester City and in talks with ourselves to come in, as a possibility," Rodgers said of Arzani.

"He is another exciting young talent and we will see if we can get that organised in the next few days.

"It is not going to be (before) midweek. He has just flown in, he hasn't trained.

"He has obviously been at the World Cup so he will need to be in for a couple of weeks before he gets up to speed."

